Soirée has firmly established itself as an annual highlight on Queensland Ballet Academy’s calendar, blending the elegance of dance with the vibrancy of live music and visual art. Now in its fourth year, Soirée 2024 sees three new works brought to life, inspired by the paintings of two-time Archibald Prize Winner William Robinson AO. Last night’s audience included Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young AC PSM, Governor of Queensland, joining friends, family and fellow supporters from the Queensland Ballet community.

Resident choreographers Natalie Weir, Paul Boyd and Louise Deleur worked alongside the dancers of the Level 1 Ballet Course, the Contemporary Course and the Pre-Professional Program to create the three extraordinary and visually stunning pieces, each one a standout in their own right.

William Robinson AO is the only living artist with a gallery devoted to his work, and art lovers keen to see more can visit the William Robinson Gallery at QUT in the historic Old Government House next to the Botanic Gardens in the CBD. The choreographers had free reign over which pieces they could select as inspiration for their works, and the paintings in question were projected in all their glory onto the back screen behind the dancers, serving as a striking reminder of the power of art. Live musicians from Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra played onstage alongside the dancers to provide dramatic support the way only live music can.

Robinson has painted his fair share of self portraits, and one such work was one of the inspirations behind Aventures d’une sieste l’après-midi (Adventures of an Afternoon Nap) by Paul Boyd. This self-portrait sees five versions of Robinson standing around a table, and five of the Level 1 Ballet Course dancers replicated this work with astonishingly effective results. In full masks and padding, the dancers transformed into old men, performing a humorous and visually striking sequence.

The standard of dancing was impressive across the board, from the Contemporary Course dancers who performed in the opener Drift by Louise Deleur, to the Pre-Professional Program dancers who performed in The Dome of Space and Time by Natalie Weir. One of the most technically incredible segments was the Spirit pas de deux, performed Ruby Day & James Willis. It was no surprise to learn that Ruby Day has been appointed Company Artist with Queensland Ballet next year, after being awarded Best Young Talent at the 2024 Prix de Lausanne international ballet competition. Ruby is an exceptionally talented ballet dancer and I am excited to see her onstage again very soon.

The evening concluded with two short student devised works followed by the Academy Défilé (Grand Parade), bringing the top seven Academy levels together (Level 6 to Pre-Professional program students) to perform a beautifully visual presentation.

While the Soirée season might be short, with one final performance this evening, ballet lovers have time to catch the remaining season of Derek Deane’s The Lady of the Camellias, presented by Shanghai Ballet and playing at QPAC until 8th December, and the upcoming magical season of The Nutcracker, premiering next Friday at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC. The Nutcracker is a highlight on the festive calendar and sure to be a sell out success.

Soirée runs from 5-7 December at the Talbot Theatre at the Thomas Dixon Centre, 406 Montague Road West End 4101.

Tickets and information to Queensland Ballet’s remaining 2024 season: https://www.queenslandballet.com.au/

To learn more about Queensland Ballet Academy’s programs and performances: https://academy.queenslandballet.com.au/

To learn more about the William Robinson Gallery at QUT: https://www.wrgallery.qut.edu.au/

The Nutcracker trailer:

Photo credits: David Kelly