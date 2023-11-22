Queensland seniors are warned to be alert to scam websites or text messages when shopping online for bargains during this coming Black Friday sales.

The Government’s Seniors Minister, Craig Crawford, said scammers are faking top-selling labels and paying for their fake websites to appear at the top of an internet search.

“Seniors can’t afford to fall victim to these scams when every dollar is precious.

“We want grandparents who might be buying gifts for grandkids online to be extra vigilant to scam websites as the Black Friday and Christmas sales really kick off.

“Taking advantage of our elderly residents is awful, and we are working in partnership with Cyber Security to ensure these sites are shut down as quickly as possible.

“I want all Queensland seniors to be aware that the Seniors Card is completely free and only available through the Queensland Government; we do not accept third-party applications.

“Any seniors that believe they have been scammed should report it immediately.”

The National Anti-Scam Centre has warned that scammers are mimicking popular Australian fashion and footwear labels and paying for their fake websites to be at the top of online search lists.

Scam websites may try to charge an application or priority fee or ask for multiple forms of personal identification, including your bank details.

Many of these websites look legitimate, but once people enter their information, it can be used for fraudulent activity.

The Queensland Government funds services to prevent Elder Abuse, including $7.2 million to provide Seniors Legal and Support Services in 16 locations around the state, which provide social support and legal advice.

In addition, a Scams and Fraud Awareness service is delivered through the Seniors Enquiry Line (1300 135 500).

If you believe you have encountered fraudulent activity, report it at www.scamwatch.gov.au/report-a-scam.

Seniors who have already paid a scam website should contact their financial institution and report a fraudulent transaction.

A list of current scam warnings is available here: Scams targeting Queenslanders | Your rights, crime and the law | Queensland Government (www.qld.gov.au).

The Seniors Card is free; applicants are never asked to pay a fee or provide personal identification such as bank or credit card details.

If you need to apply for a Seniors Card, it is available directly from the Queensland Government, and there are a number of ways to apply, including: