The critically acclaimed Ballet International Gala is returning to QPAC this August for BIG V, produced by BIG Live in association with United Airlines. Since making its debut in 2022, Ballet International Gala’s bite-sized ballet offerings have attracted a new wave of ballet lovers, making the art form more accessible and enjoyable than ever before.

BIG V is an action-packed gala that includes some of the most exciting and breathtaking classical and contemporary repertoire pieces performed by leading artists from around the world, touring select Australian cities in a one night only performance.

Dancing exclusively in BIG V at QPAC is Brisbane-born Paris Opera Ballet soloist, Bianca Scudamore. Performing for the first time in Australia since joining the French company, Bianca is an incredible role model for young Australian ballerinas. In 2015, Bianca became the first Australian accepted into the Paris Opera Ballet School in 20 years. Teaching herself French and accelerating through the school, Bianca became a soloist for the company in 2019.

Bianca will perform in BIG V alongside international heavyweights Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko from Teatro alla Scala, and Maria Khoreva from Mariinsky Ballet, who are some of the world’s most recognised and respected artists of their generation. Joining them will be stars from the Australian Ballet, principal artists from BIG Live and more. The gala will conclude with its signature all-star finale, which sees each artist compete with one another by showcasing their most impressive solo performances!

Founded by Brisbane dancer Joel Burke, Ballet International Gala has been attracting ballet’s biggest names including principal artists from The Royal Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and Staatsballett Berlin.

BIG V will be held at QPAC in the Concert Hall on 7th of August 2024.

Tickets: https://www.qpac.com.au/whats-on/2024/ballet-international-gala-v

Further info: https://www.bigliveco.com/big-v

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/balletinternationalgala/

Photo credit: Aran Bell and Shugyla Adepkhan in BIG IV performing Labayadere

Photography by En Pointe Productions