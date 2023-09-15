On Friday over 500 students from across Brisbane left their classrooms and joined School Strike 4 Climate Queensland to gather at Queens Garden before marching to Parliament House.

The students had three demands for our governments:

No new coal and gas

100% renewable energy and exports by 2030

Fund a just transition and job creation for fossil-fuel industry workers and communities!

The Brisbane strike was part of a globally coordinated mobilisation for climate justice.

Images, Jan Bowman

RELATED STORY