On Friday over 500 students from across Brisbane left their classrooms and joined School Strike 4 Climate Queensland to gather at Queens Garden before marching to Parliament House.

The students had three demands for our governments:

  • No new coal and gas
  • 100% renewable energy and exports by 2030
  • Fund a just transition and job creation for fossil-fuel industry workers and communities!

The Brisbane strike was part of a globally coordinated mobilisation for climate justice.

Images, Jan Bowman

