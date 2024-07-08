Saturday 3 August and Sunday 4 August

9am–4pm

Outside the Gallery of Modern Art, South Brisbane

The QAGOMA Winter Design Market is back with an even bigger range of handmade goods from our best independent local artisans, with more than 80 stallholders across a huge market weekend!

Browse our diverse selection of ceramics, jewellery, homewares, textiles and clothing, and meet the makers behind your next favourite piece.

The market will run at the Gallery of Modern Art Forecourt on Saturday 3 August and Sunday 4 August, from 9am to 4pm.

While you’re at GOMA, marvel at the visionary haute couture creations of Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses, exclusive to Brisbane and featuring close to 100 of the Dutch fashion designer’s innovative garments.

For public enquiries, contact QAGOMA Store on (07) 3842 9900 or email gallery.store@qagoma.qld.gov.au.