The Greens aim to transform Brisbane’s public transportation landscape, with its ‘Brissie Bus Boost‘, announced today. The Greens say if implemented their plan would be the most significant expansion of bus service coverage, frequency, and operating hours in decades. The announcement comes as a response to the growing need for improved public transport options and a sustainable alternative to increasing traffic congestion.

Greens candidate for Mayor, Jonathan Sriranganathan, and Greens candidate for Walter-Taylor, Michaela Sargent, revealed the details at a press conference today at Adelaide Street bus stops beside Brisbane City Hall.

Key Points of the Brissie Bus Boost:

Doubling High-Frequency Routes: Ten existing routes will be upgraded to BUZ services, with significant enhancements to operating hours and frequency.

Fifteen new bus routes will be introduced, directly connecting different suburbs around Brisbane without the need to travel through the city centre. Extended Operating Hours and Increased Frequency: All services will operate from 6 am to 11:30 pm.

Frequencies will be every 10 minutes during peak periods and every 15 minutes during off-peak hours. Direct Suburban Connectivity: New high-frequency routes will connect suburbs directly, enabling residents to reach local destinations such as schools, shopping centres, and suburban employment hubs without relying on personal vehicles.

The Greens say their proposal contrasts with the LNP and Labor plan to invest $9 billion in a new car tunnel under Gympie Road. And they argue that in the last decade, the LNP introduced just one new high-frequency bus route, the 86 Free Kurilpa Loop.

“This would be the biggest, most significant expansion of public transport in most people’s lifetimes, filling major gaps in the network and giving more people the freedom to leave their car at home,” Sriranganathan said.

“Wasting $9 billion on a tunnel under Gympie Road is a ludicrous idea when we could revolutionize public transport coverage and access for a fraction of that price.”

Michaela Sargent, Greens candidate for Walter Taylor Ward said this is a social justice issue.

“Everyone should be able to get where they need to go, regardless of whether they can drive or afford to run a car.”

“We are open to feedback on our proposal, and we see these routes as a next step in improving Brisbane’s transport network, but not necessarily the entire solution.”

Funding and Implementation:

The Greens say the proposed cost at $169 million per year is a fraction of what Brisbane currently spends on road widening and intersection upgrades, and anticipate funding to be split between BCC and the State Government.

For more details, an interactive map, and a comprehensive explanation of the initiative, visit this link.

Cover image, Jan Bowman. Images of maps supplied