The largest cultural festival in Queensland, and the longest running Greek festival in the country, Paniyiri, returns to Musgrave Park in South Brisbane on Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19, 2024.

Tickets are now on sale to this two-day multi-sensory experience where people of all ages and abilities and background are encouraged to dance the Zorba, shop market stalls, enjoy a non-stop lineup of entertainment while dining on the huge variety of authentic savoury or sweet dishes from multiple food stalls representing 11 different Greek regions.

Paniyiri, meaning “festival” in Greek, has been an integral part of Brisbane’s cultural landscape for almost five decades celebrating the Greek culture, traditions, and heritage of more than 30,000 Queenslanders of Greek descent.

No other event gives Brisbane a jolt of pure joy than this festival of Greek fun that opens a window on one of the world’s most interesting and ancient cultures, which now attracts over 50,000 people every year to dine and dance in the park while immersing themselves in Greek culture.

Kos Kastrissios, co-Chairman of the volunteer organising committee, said they were looking forward to carrying on one of Brisbane’s most beloved traditions.

“Mark your calendars now – this year’s Paniyiri Greek Festival promises to be better than ever!” Kos said.

“As always, we’re looking to add new elements and experiences while bringing back Paniyiri festival favourites to give patrons a little taste of Greece – the best weekend of Greek food, dancing and fun.

“Everyone involved is incredibly proud that the Paniyiri Greek Festival brings so much joy to the thousands of people who come to dine and dance and party in the park. And patrons can feel proud too, as every cent raised over the weekend goes back into community and charities, as Paniyiri is a not-for-profit event.

“Paniyiri Greek Festival unites us in joy and celebration and shines a positive light on our culture and community. I can promise that everyone who attends the festival will leave with their hearts as full as their stomachs!”

Paniyiri has grown to become one of most anticipated events on Queensland’s calendar; a stunning success story for a celebration that started back in 1976 by a group of passionate Greek Australians who wanted to share their culture and cuisine with the people of Brisbane.

What started as a simple Exhibition upstairs in The Greek Club, became so popular in a few short years, it had to move across the road to Musgrave Park to ensure there was enough room for everyone to feast, dance, and party like a Greek!

After the success of that inaugural year, the volunteer committee decided it was their musicians and dancers who would bring this celebration to life. This led to the creation of Brisbane’s first Greek dance club – The Hellenic Dancers, whose debut performance was in 1977 and have been showcasing traditional dances in traditional costumes from the various regions of Greece at every Paniyiri Festival since!

With 20 stalls serving authentic foods from 11 different regions, festival guests delight in discovering not only Greece’s incredible culinary history, but a lesson in Greek life where food is as important as family.

Musgrave Park has seen over two million festival goers devour millions of honey puffs, souvlaki, shiftalies, dolmades, calamari and haloumi over the years.

But it’s not just festival goers excited for Panyiri’s return to Brisbane’s social scene, but the multitude of organisers behind the event as this not-for-profit event raises vital funds for community groups and charities.

Every food and market stall is run by the Greek community with all funds raised distributed back via the Brisbane Greek Orthodox Community of St George; Brisbane’s oldest Greek community established in the 1920s.

Every food stall in the park is run by various Greek associations and other Greek Orthodox Parishes – who fundraise for their own charities.

The Paniyiri Greek Festival’s 2024 entertainment program has multigenerational appeal, with different experiences and entertainment to attract different age groups and interests.

From cultural experiences to interactive demonstrations, cooking lessons, competitions, wine tastings and more; this 2-day event will return with a jam-packed schedule of things to see and do – which even includes a pop-up Greek Village where visitors can enjoy the sweet Greek life without needing their passport!

Paniyiri 2024:

When: Saturday May 18 from 12 noon to 10pm

Sunday May 19 from 10am to 7pm

Location: Musgrave Park and The Greek Club, Edmondstone Street, South Brisbane

Info: www.paniyiri.com

Tickets: www.paniyiri.com

Facebook: Paniyiri

Instagram: @Paniyiri