We asked readers what they would like to know about the Voice to Parliament. In the lead-up to the referendum we’ll be asking our experts to answer your questions. Thanks to the more than 9,000 of you who took part in the survey. We’ll update this page as answers come in.

What is the Voice, where did it come from, and what can it achieve?

What do we know so far about the Voice design and how it will work?

Why can’t we just establish the Voice to Parliament through legislation?

Why is the Voice coming before treaty?

What actually is a treaty? What could it mean for Indigenous people?

What do the terms “truth” and “truth-telling” mean?

What does Indigenous sovereignty mean?

What happens if the government goes against the advice of the Voice to Parliament?

Does the Voice give Indigenous people special treatment?

There are already several Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander MPs in parliament, why isn’t that representation enough?

Do Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people support the Voice?

Will the Voice insert race into the Constitution?

How will the Voice make a practical difference?

Will the Voice be ‘legally risky’?

How can the Voice represent the diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander views?

Is the Voice in breach of international human rights standards?

Don’t Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people already have lots of ‘voices’ to government and parliament?

Will the Voice give rise to High Court litigation and clog up parliamentary work?

How does the Voice affect sovereignty?

Why do we need to put the Voice in the Constitution?

Do Australians have enough detail to vote at the referendum?

Will the Voice force people to give up their private land?

What is executive government and what does it have to do with the Voice?

Carissa Lee, First Nations and Public Policy Editor, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

