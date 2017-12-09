TechCollect is searching for its 2017 Young E-Waste Hero!

TechCollect is calling for primary and secondary students across Australia to help spread the e-waste recycling message in its third annual search for a national Young E-Waste Hero.

Carmel Dollisson, Chief Executive Officer, TechCollect, says the youngest generation of Australians holds the key to a sustainable future.

“In Australia, e-waste continues to be a rapidly growing stream. As our hunger for new electronic devices continues to grow, we need to ensure young Australians are aware of the importance of responsibly recycling old electronic devices and that the practice becomes second nature in every household.

“TechCollect truly believes every young Australian has a role to play in making a difference to our environment. Recycling e-waste ensures our old and unused devices don’t end up in landfill, which can have a devastating effect on the environment and deny us the opportunity to reuse those valuable resources in new products.

“This is about protecting our future. We encourage kids to spread the word and remind older generations why responsible recycling of e-waste is so important. TechCollect’s Young E-Waste Hero competition is a great opportunity for all young Australians to have their voice heard and help spread the e-waste recycling message.”

To enter TechCollect’s Young E-Waste Hero competition students are asked to explain (in 25 words or less) how they would help spread the e-waste recycling message. With four prizes up for grabs, some lucky students will have the chance to win a JB Hi Fi gift card valued up to $1,000. Equally importantly, TechCollect will share the winning ideas with the rest of the country via social media to get the ball rolling.

“Parents can play a vital role too. We encourage them to take the time to teach their kids how to recycle e-waste. This active role in the education process will help children understand the benefits of recycling old or unused devices,” adds Dollisson.

Applications for the Young E-Waste Hero competition are now open until 30th November. To enter the competition applicants should go to https://t.co/vnlLM4KlAn.

To find out more about responsible e-waste recycling and to find your local TechCollect drop off point visit: http://www.techcollect.com.au/