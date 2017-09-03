Child Protection Week (3-9 September) has kicked off across the state with Queenslanders reminded that protecting children and young people is everyone’s business.

Minister for Child Safety Shannon Fentiman urged all Queenslanders to get behind the annual awareness raising week.

“Queensland Child Protection Week is now in its 31st year and the week is still as relevant today as it has ever been,” Ms Fentiman said.

“Child Protection is now more widely discussed then ever but we need to remain vigilant and aware of what action is needed.

“Protecting children is everyone’s business, so as a community, as individuals and friends we must play a part in keeping children and young people safe.”

Ms Fentiman encouraged Queenslanders to take part in some of the more than 100 Child Protection Week events planned.

“These events raise awareness but are also great ways for us to educate and inform ourselves on what to look for or how to respond when we think a child or young person may be at risk,” she said.

The Queensland Government through the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services is providing $750,000 over the next five years to ACT for Kids to support the week.

Queensland Child Protection Week events will include family fun days, community breakfasts, colouring competitions and education sessions.

Ms Fentiman said the Palaszczuk Government was playing its part in keeping children and young people safe.

“In this year’s budget we allocated $200 million to employ almost 300 new Child Safety Staff, on top of 129 employed last financial year, making it the biggest investment in new Child Safety staff in more than a decade,” Ms Fentiman said.

“We have also embraced information sharing initiatives to help the most vulnerable children including new Joint Response teams comprising Child Safety staff and police.

“Our hardworking Child Safety Officers do an incredible job, dealing with challenging cases that can take an emotional toll,” she said.

“Prevention is our priority in making sure that families have access to assistance and support so that they can get help they need before problems occur.”

A list of events and activities to be held during Child Protection Week is available at http://childprotectionweek.org.au/events/

Main image: Congratulations to the hardworking members, past and present, of the Historical Abuse Network (HAN) who were recognised at Parliament House today at the official launch of the 2017 Queensland Child Protection Week.