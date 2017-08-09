Australians will soon have opportunities to meet scientists, discuss the hot topics, do science and celebrate its cultural and economic contribution to society when National Science Week kicks off in August.

Running from 12-20 August, National Science Week 2017 is expected to reach more than a million Australians with everything from science festivals, music and comedy shows, expert talks, art installations and performances, interactive hands-on displays, open days and online activities.

This year marks National Science Week’s 20th birthday. First held in 1997, it has become one of Australia’s largest festivals. Last year’s program saw 1.3 million people participate in over 1,800 events and activities.

The festival is proudly supported by the Australian Government; partners CSIRO, the Australian Science Teachers Association and the ABC; and sponsors Cosmos, Discovery Science, New Scientist and Popular Science.

National Science Week kicks off 12 August with a comprehensive program national touring speakers, and local events everywhere from the Tiwi Islands to Hobart, including:

the man behind the visual effects of Interstellar: Oliver James in Canberra and Melbourne

US science writer Dava Sobel, author of books The Glass Universe and Longitude in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Bendigo

the 17-year-old inventor of a build-it-yourself tablet, Taj Pabari in Perth, Darwin and Brisbane

Australia’s Biggest Smartphone Survey – ABC’s national project

Australia joins the global Moonhack world record attempt for the most kids coding – national

Canadian astronaut and Space Oddity Chris Hadfield coming to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne

Innovating Energy Summit: Powering Australia’s Future at Parliament House in Canberra

art meets science in Blood, the first exhibition of the new Science Gallery Melbourne

Future Earth science lessons in schools; science-themed Brain Break morning teas in workplaces

Life on Mars at the Sydney Opera House

Search for an event in your area via scienceweek.net.au/events