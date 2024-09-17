If you have pre schoolers over the holidays who love “Fancy Long Legs”, then it’s a no brainer to take them to La Boite to see this musical version. They’ll love it. The actors engage with the littlies, inviting them onto the stage to sit within a clearly defined area. And the kids happily obliged, sitting in wonder as the story unfolded within reach. The music was something to sing along to, and provided a reliable ear worm. You go away humming. And there’s a quiet room from which you can view the show should emotions gets the better of your littlie.

“Fancy Long Legs” is a visual treat. The costumes were colourful and frilly. Just the thing for four happy spiders.

And we know the spiders: There is Charlotte of web fame (Tim Carroll), Incy of drainpipe fame (Irena Lysiuk) and Busy of Very Busy fame (Kate Yzxley). They joined Fancy (Mia Lierich) to help her learn to make a web.

Naomi Price from The Little Red Company worked with the author Rachel Burke to adapt her book for the stage. Rachel designed the set and costumes. Her spiders were delightful, in all the shades of pastel.

Waveney Yasso composed the toe tapping music.

Fancy wove her magic with the children, providing them with a vision bigger than they had considered at the beginning of the show.

The space was very safe for small children, and their carers. Directed Courtney Stewart, this show overcame the terrors of performing with children. It worked. And I suspect a lot of work went into making it work so well.

“Fancy Long Legs” is fun, colourful, engaging and safe. On at La Boite from Wednesday 18th September (2pm and 6pm shows), Thursday 19th September 10am and 1pm), Friday 20th September (2pm and 6pm), Saturday 22nd September (10am and 1pm) and finishes on Sunday 22nd September at 10am. There are also pre-show tactile tours on Wednesday to Saturday for the truly crafty child and carer.

Kerry McGovern