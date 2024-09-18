You don’t need to go to New York to see a Broadway-quality show, there’s one playing in our city right now. Wicked, the untold story of the Witches of Oz, has officially opened in Brisbane and the performance on opening night was thrillifying.

Since opening on Broadway 20 years ago, Wicked has become a cultural phenomenon, with over 67 million people having seen it worldwide, making it one of the most popular (pun intended) and successful musicals in theatrical history.

Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the musical offers a fresh perspective on L. Frank Baum’s classic novel The Wizard of Oz. The story follows the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, the green-skinned girl who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch. Set in the Land of Oz, the musical explores themes of friendship, identity, and the nature of good and evil.

On opening night the dress code was cocktail with a touch of green, the carpet was emerald, and the mojito slushies were suitably witchy green. Naturally, all the Wicked devotees were in attendance, and they applauded as each main character entered the stage for the first time, such is the cult status of this musical.

As Glinda, it was hard to take my eyes off Courtney Monsma whenever she was on stage. She hit all the operatic top notes like a natural, made famous by Kristin Chenoweth who originated the role on Broadway. Monsma’s rendition of ‘Popular’ was next level with comedic characterisations that were almost animated in their energetic charm and quirk. There was an adorable moment during her ‘toss toss’ hair moment when the little boy sitting in front of me started giggling, and it set his Dad off too. Monsma was fabulous in this role, and she killed in her signature song.

Elphaba’s signature song is the Act One closer, ‘Defying Gravity,’ and I dare anyone not to be moved to tears at Sheridan Adams’ performance. If you looked up the definition of ‘showstopper’ in the dictionary, it would surely say, ‘Defying Gravity,’ and Adams delivered with all the vocal and emotional gravitas the song demands.

The pair’s iconic ballad ‘For Good’ was one of the musical’s best finale moments, and it never fails to make me cry. Fun fact, Stephen Schwarz, who wrote the music and lyrics for Wicked, said his daughter inspired the first verse of the song when he asked her what she would say if she had to say goodbye to her best friend.

The rest of the cast was simply superb: Ainsley Melham was fantastic performing as Fiyero as a special guest star while Liam Head continues to recover from his injury. Todd McKenney was wonderful as the Wizard. Adam Murphy was excellent as Doctor Dillamond, convincingly playing a role under a huge goat’s head mask. Shewit Belay and Kurtis Papadinis had great scenes together as Nessarose and Biq (“it’s Boq!”). I am still wondering how they managed that on-stage Tin Man transformation.

Theatre veteran Robin Nevin was feisty and ferocious as Madam Morrible, and will be celebrating her 82nd birthday next week, how incredible!

The ensemble simply sparkled and my favourite number was ‘One Short Day,’ marking the arrival in the Emerald City and the chance for those incredible green costumes, designed by Susan Hilferty, to shine.

The set, designed by the late Eugene Lee, was as good as it gets and featured the huge animatronic dragon over the top of the stage, giant gears and clocks as backdrop pieces, all representing the Clock of the Time Dragon from the books.

It’s worthwhile noting this is a full length show with a run time of 90 minutes in Act One and an hour for Act Two, with a twenty minute intermission. Plan accordingly! Tickets are selling fast for the season but there are still good seats remaining if you’re flexible with dates.

Wicked is playing at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC until 24th November.

Official website: https://wickedthemusical.com.au/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wickedinoz/

Tickets: https://www.qpac.com.au/whats-on/2024/wicked

Photo credits: Jeff Busby

Clip from ‘One Short Day,’ current Australian cast of Wicked.