“Adrift” addles our brains beautifully. It is presented by Counterpoint, a collective of interdisciplinary artists from Brisbane, and Company-in-Residence at Metro Arts.

Audience members get to safely play in the dark with strangers, choreographed by a disembodied voice through headsets, donned at the door. There is a control about this piece that is, of itself, unsettling. From entering, one by one, down a dark corridor, to sitting on chairs in a narrow corridor, much as if on a Hercules going into war, being an audience member requires us to trust. I immediately thought of “1984” and breathed deeply, calming myself. What are we being led to do, to think, to say?

Well, we were led to play safely with each other, mostly in the dark. There were lots of “toys” that illustrated the stories being told. As a kinaesthetic learner, I was “happy as a pig in mud”. Introverts will be fine attending this adventure. For it’s an adventure in the middle of the city. They take us to an isolated lighthouse centuries ago and to scientific experiments to talk to animals. Pity it wasn’t an experiment to listen to animals. But by the by.

Like on Facebook, you are asked to leave behind a deep part of yourself and you will, without agreeing, as informed consent is no longer part of our expectations today.

We played in a beautifully constructed set, made for miniaturists with dexterous fingers.

Be intrigued. There’s a very controlled connection with other audience members that stops short of genuine interaction. A nod, a concocted smile and a glance away is all that is required. And there is plenty of space between these instructions to retreat into oneself to replenish one’s courage.

Immersive theatre began with audiences participating in a stage “Murder in a Country House”, much like being in an Agatha Christie novel. Now, with technology, it extends to “Adrift” pulling us forever into complex situations beyond reason, beyond time and space. Cut off from the outside world, we are asked to let go and drift, knowing there’s no real reason to our life or to that of anyone else. Is this the path to resignation? Or to the Freedom to create?

Treat yourself. Go along. Find out. Prepare well: https://metroarts.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Adrift_EducationPack_FINAL.pdf

14th – 28th September 2024 at Metro Arts, West End Village

Kerry McGovern