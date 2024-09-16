Experience a fusion of art, dance, and live music as Queensland Ballet Academy presents Soirée – a dazzling annual performance season in collaboration with Philip Bacon Galleries and in 2024, internationally acclaimed artist William Robinson.

Robinson is considered one of Australia’s greatest living artists. His self-parodying portraits have won two Archibald prizes, while his epic landscapes have been celebrated internationally. A figurative expressionist painter he is considered one of Australia’s foremost living artists.

Robinson was born in Queensland in 1936 and began painting in the 1960s. His broad, detailed images of the Australian bushland emphasising the skewed perspective of the beholder are among the most recognisable images of the Australian landscape. In 2009 the William Robinson Gallery was opened at the QUT campus in Old Government House. He recently had an exhibition at HOTA.

Previous Soirée seasons have featured art by Michael Zavros and Tim Storrier AM, with choreography by Natalie Weir , Paul Boyd and Louise Deleur.

Soirée showcases the artistic and technical skills of Level 1 Classical and Contemporary Courses and Pre-Professional Program dancers. This creative fusion between Australian artists, Australian choreographers, and talented Academy dancers is a special highlight on the Brisbane arts calendar.

Soirée presents a unique opportunity to witness a night of creative collaboration, featuring new choreographic works inspired by art pieces and performed to live music by Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra. Audiences will experience a program of vibrant contemporary and classical dance in Queensland Ballet’s home – the Thomas Dixon Centre, in what has become a signature event for any arts lover.

This standout season also includes the Academy’s Grand Défilé, showcasing seven levels of their students onstage in a beautiful presentation, as well as selected choreographic works by the Pre-Professional Program dancers.

Presented at the Talbot Theatre, Thomas Dixon Centre, this event promises an extraordinary showcase of Australian art, Australian choreographers, and Australia’s emerging dance talent in what has become a highlight of the Brisbane arts scene. This visual arts spectacular is not to be missed.

The season of Soirée is on from 5th to 7th December 2024 at Thomas Dixon Centre, 406 Montague Road West End.

Tickets and further info:

https://academy.queenslandballet.com.au/performances/academy24/soiree-24

Photo: William Robinson, photo by Mick Richards