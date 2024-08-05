Thomas Mayo, a leader of the Yes 23 campaign to constitutionally enshrine a Voice to Parliament in Australia and the co-author of the bestselling book The Voice to Parliament Handbook, has penned an important new book that addresses ‘what next’ – Always Was, Always Will Be.

Although the majority of the country chose to vote ‘No’ in the October 2023 referendum, nearly 6 million people voted ‘Yes’, and more than 70,000 volunteers around the country actively campaigned for the Yes 23 campaign. For many people this was the first time they had taken part in a campaign and the first time they’d had conversations on the streets, at train stations and around kitchen tables in support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the issues they face.

After the failed Voice to Parliament referendum supporters and volunteers have been asking for guidance as to how to continue to support Indigenous recognition.

For the thousands of people who have been feeling sad, empty and powerless since 14 October 2023, Always Was, Always Will Be is a positive rallying cry. Mayo reminds us that we won’t take ‘No’ for an answer; that we’ll find away. He discusses what that really involves and offers practical and thoughtful ideas about what we can all do now. For the 6 million Australians who voted ‘yes’ at the referendum this book maps the path toward next steps on how to create a fairer Australia.

Thomas writes about his own experiences during the campaign, offering a call to action and suggestions that will build on the work done by the volunteers during the Yes 23 campaign. He looks at ways to foster resilience, build movements, develop campaign tactics and strategies with and without financial backers.

A must-read from one of the most respected Indigenous voices in the country, Always Was, Always Will Be is a book for those people who want to keep the positive momentum going and the number of allies growing. It’s for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who are ready to do everything they can to close the gap.

Thomas Mayo is a Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man. He is the National Indigenous Officer of the MUA. Thomas is a signatory of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and has been a leading advocate since its inception in May 2017. He is theChairperson of the Northern Territory Indigenous Labor Network, advises the Diversity Council of Australia and the From the Heart campaign, and is an executive member of the Northern Territory Trades and Labour Council.

Thomas has previously written five books published by Hardie Grant, and has articles and essays published in The Guardian, Griffith Review and Sydney Morning Herald.

Thomas is the author of Finding the Heart of The Nation, Dear Son, Finding The Heart, Freedom Day and The Voice to Parliament Handbook with Kerry O’Brien.

The Voice to Parliament Handbook won the 2024 ABIA award for Book of the Year, Social Impact Book of the Year and General Non-Fiction Book of the Year.

