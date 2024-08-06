With a State Election due for October, the Westender will once again feature profiles of all of the candidates standing for the seat of South Brisbane.

First cab off the rank is Dr Barbara O’Shea, who is the endorsed candidate for the Queensland Labor Party.

Dr. O’Shea:

I believe in a fairer future for our community with a housing market that works for everyone, support for those struggling with cost of living pressures and continued access to well-funded healthcare.

I’m a Doctor, a small business owner and a mother of three. My husband and I met as flatmates in West End thirty years ago. We’ve lived, worked, and raised our family in South Brisbane.

I care deeply about the future of our community. Things are really tough for a lot of people right now and governments have the power to make life better.

Growing up in public housing changed my life and allowed me to get a good education. Ensuring housing is available for everyone is the reason I’ve put my hand up to represent our community. No-one should ever experience homelessness and I am determined to get people out of tents and into permanent housing. With sons in their twenties, I know first-hand how the cost of living is hurting renters. I have always fought for fairness and as your representative, I will fight for a better deal for renters and first home buyers.

As a doctor I worked in Emergency and Mental Health at the PA Hospital and with heroin users in South Brisbane. As your representative, I will advocate for well-funded, evidence-based healthcare and more support for our hospitals and healthcare workers.

The outcome of the upcoming election will be critical. It will determine the future direction of our community. I want to do more than shout from the sidelines. Governments make things happen.

That’s why South Brisbane needs a strong voice in a Labor Government so that more Queenslanders have a home, receive cost of living relief, and continue to access well-funded quality healthcare.

Let’s build a future that reflects our unique, vibrant and caring community and changes lives for the better.

