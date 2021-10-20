Have you been thinking of volunteering but don’t know what you could do? Join the Brisbane Basket Brigades “Basket Buddies Program” and experience the joy of giving.

When you join the Basket Buddies Program, you sign up to provide a basket of nominated food items to a family within the greater Brisbane community. These families may be doing it tough, might not seek help or would perhaps otherwise fall through the cracks, to remind them they are not alone and that someone cares.

When you register your pledge, you receive a link to a shopping list setting out what needs to be purchased to fill the Christmas baskets each week. The shopping list comprises staple kitchen items that won’t break the bank, like pasta and tinned veggies. The cost, on average, is around $2-$3 each. By following the Program, the many little extras you purchase between now and Christmas will fill baskets of food and treats ready to make a real difference to members of our community who otherwise would not be able to share the joys of the season with us.

In 2021 the Basket Buddies Program aims to provide over 1,400 family baskets, which is two bags of groceries sufficient to feed a family of four. The cost of putting a Family Basket together is usually somewhere between $70 and $100, depending on brands and times of purchase. However, if you keep your eye out for specials, the cost would be around $60 per basket.

Got questions?

You can download a copy of all the FAQs for the Basket Buddies Program here or reach out to the program coordinators directly at BBB.BasketBuddies@magicmoments.org.au

Time is running out to get these Baskets ready for Christmas, so your help is needed urgently. You can help by registering your desire to help here at Brisbane Basket Brigade. Join in now with many other community-minded people who are determined to make sure all our community members get to celebrate the real Christmas spirit.

Brisbane Basket Brigade comprises volunteers with a small committee. They work untiringly throughout the year, committed to achieving their goal of ensuring December’s packing weekend completes the Program in time and that all the Buddy Baskets are delivered as planned.

Brisbane Basket Brigade has continued to grow by approximately 20% each year and in 2020, throughout the greater Brisbane area, saw:

Over 2,000 volunteers sort, wrap, pack and deliver Christmas Baskets to over 4,700 recipients in 1,530 households last Christmas.

In addition, 390 Homeless Bags were delivered to our friends on the street.

An estimated 30 tonnes of food and gifts were wrapped and packed into over 3,700 shopping bags and distributed.

This Christmas, the Brigade plans to distribute 1400 family baskets, 250 singles baskets and 400 homeless bags for a total of almost 3,500 bags of food and treats.

About Brisbane Basket Brigad

Your help is needed urgently, so please register here now! This can’t get done on its own.

Brisbane Basket Brigade belongs to a not-for-profit national charity run entirely by volunteers working through the Magic Moments Foundation. Its mission and goals are based on the simple notion that one small act of generosity by one caring person can transform the lives of hundreds, specifically at Christmas time. Throughout Brisbane, the Brigade supports over 70 local grassroots charities and other organisations to help bring a brighter Christmas to those in need.

The Brisbane Basket Brigade aims to bring together like-minded people who share a passion for helping those members of our community who have fallen on hard times and show those in despair that someone does care.

For more information on the activities of the Brisbane Basket Brigade and how you can help, please go to www.brisbanebasketbrigade.com and download a copy of their comprehensive Brisbane Basket Brigade Ultimate Guide or sign up to the Newsletter. The Newsletter will provide you with the necessary links to register for the currently open programs and confirm registration dates for upcoming programs.

