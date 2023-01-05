New coordinator for Jane Street Community Garden, Tom Carroll, updates us on the year that was, and on coming events.

It was time to say a sad farewell to Melissa Smrecnik. For several years, Melissa was the coordinator and backbone of Jane Street Community Garden, pushing to turn this small guerrilla garden plot into a recognised and official community garden.

Thomas Carroll, a recently-returned Brisbane-ite, landscape architect and garden enthusiast, took up the coordinator role recently.

After managing to narrowly evade the floods, we were unfortunate enough to lose our shed and its contents to a fire in April.

The good news was all to come however, with a long-awaited approval to renovate the gardens, install twelve new raised garden beds and an amazing new greenhouse. The private plots are now rented out to local community members and businesses.

A lot of hard work has been invested by the amazing volunteers and garden members who help make the garden possible. We have a great crew dedicated participants who create a welcoming and unique garden space for everyone to enjoy.

For 2023, we hope to keep the momentum rolling, with a new and improved composting hub, production of seedlings, workshops and additional working bees.

Working Bees

Working bees every Thursday afternoon from 3:30pm, and from 3.00 to 5.00 pm on the first Sunday of every month (starting this Sunday, 8 January).

FOLLOW JANE STREET COMMUNITY GARDEN

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/janestgarden

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jane.st.gardens/

Website – http://www.janestgarden.org.au/

All images supplied