Floods, climate change, technology and elections dominated 4101 news in 2022. And as always, the work of our community organisations and services has captured our interest.

1 & 2 – The Election in Griffith

It was a big year for politics with a Labor win Federally, and definitely a big year for The Greens in Queensland. We followed the Federal election closely in West End this year. Our top story was our electorate profile for Griffith, followed by our profile of the successful Greens candidate, Max Chandler-Mather.

We also profiled Stephen Bates the new representative for Brisbane, and Penny Allman-Payne, the first Greens representative to be based in a regional centre.

Outgoing member for Griffith, Terri Butler spoke with us about life after politics.

3 – medicinal cannabis

Of the non-election stories, Rose Lane‘s piece on medicinal cannabis was the most read and still gets many visits, so it is an issue of broad concern locally.

Let us know what your experiences have been.

4 – Velocity transition to Opitocomm

The transition of the old South Brisbane (Telstra Velocity) Network to Opticomm has been confusing for many, and our updates on progress were among our most-read stories.

In our latest update, we spoke with Optocomm CEO to get some much-needed clarity.

5 – Brisbane Floods, Climate and the Environment

The Brisbane flood in February and its aftermath understandably engaged readers.

We have followed the formation of a network of organisations and individuals in the Kurilpa Peninsula which started meeting soon after the flood. Calling themselves ‘Resilient Kurilpa’, they started out with a desire to help by finding practical projects to strengthen our community’s capacity. Resilience-building will be a continuous need in the future as we work out what practical things can be done to improve our preparedness and responses to climate change impacts.

A favourite of ours and readers was Peter Walters’ story on the Mud Army of 2011.

6 – Food Waste

There was a lot of interest from readers in the Brisbane City Council’s food organics/garden organics (FOGO) pilot that includes parts of Annerley, Greenslopes, Dutton Park, Fairfield, Highgate Hill, Stones Corner and Woolloongabba.

If you are part of the pilot, we would love to hear how it goes.

7 – Developments and Infrastructure

As always, stories on local developments attract much interest as our population grows and construction appears to continue unabated.

West End Community Association continues to tackle planning and infrastructure issues in our community.

Kurilpa Futures has been active with the community creating a new vision for Montague Road and greening the peninsula.

8 – Local Legends

It is always a privilege to profile the people who make West End the special place it is.

This year we lost West End stalwart Norma Morgan. We celebrated environmental lawyer Joanne Bragg for being awarded her OAM and learned more about Senior Constable Sandi Trembath for her work as West End’s beat cop.

9 – Westender Docs and the Arts

Thanks to Christine Schindler for continuing her focus on local film makers through Westender Docs, to Ian Were for his insightful reviews of local arts, and Ned Hammond and Joseph Humphrey for featuring some great music.

10 – Community Services

The work of our Community Services is central to what makes West End. We acknowledge Micah Project, West End Community House and Community Friends for supporting people in need.

2022 was also the thirtieth year for the Westender.

Thanks to our writers and our readers.

The Westender is the work of volunteer writers in the community telling our stories.

As always, we call out for local stories and writers in 2023.

Writers

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Westender in 2022: Mary Maher, Christine Schindler, Kerrod Trott, Ian Were, Phil Heywood, Rose Lane, Phil Vanderzeil, Ben Powell, Kaz Kelly, Brooklyn Self, Vikki McLeod, Janelle Christofis, John Jiggens, Barbara Hartley, Jessica Woods, Ally Beech, Manuel Petavrakis, Joseph Humphreys, Scout Wallen, Mark Jones, Joel Dignam, Gavin Hardy, Kelly Burstow, Melissa Smrecnik, David Carberry, Dick Bennett, Adrian Buzolic, Donna Weeks, Peter Walters, Kate Dyson, Denis Peel and Professor Bronwyn Fredericks. And to West End Community Association, Kurilpa Futures, and BSHS Parents and Citizens Association for their regular updates.

Follow us on the links below, share your favourite stories, and suggest your own.