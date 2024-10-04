This October, the highly acclaimed Australia Independent Film Festival is back bigger and better than ever. Located at one of Brisbane’s coolest venues within one of the city’s best art precincts, the internationally recognised Australia Independent Film Festival (AIFF) is supported by the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Screen Culture Fund.

AIFF was founded in 2017 by award-winning Brisbane filmmakers Jeremy Rigby and Richard Lawton. The festival has grown from strength to strength and is now a prominent event on the domestic and international film festival circuit. AIFF has ranked several times in the Top 100 best reviewed festivals on FilmFreeway, the world’s largest festival submission site.

The 2024 programme includes a mixture of local, national, international and world premieres. Festival attendees will enjoy a fully curated program of stellar short form documentaries, animations, experimental and drama films. There is sure to be something for everyone.

The festival also welcomes the return of the SEQ Future Stars, a special program and awards ceremony exclusively for high school students from South-East-Queensland. AIFF24 also includes a FREE family friendly session filled with animations and short films from Australia and across the world.

The Right Honourable, the Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Councillor Adrian Schrinner, says:

“Brisbane is home to so much creative talent and we’re proud to be sponsoring the Australia Independent Film Festival and SEQ Future Stars, so today’s students have the opportunity to be globally renowned filmmakers tomorrow.”

Ticket prices vary from free – $22.50 plus booking fee depending on the session. Tickets are available online, over the phone (07) 3002 7100 (during business hours 10am – 4pm weekdays) and at the box office and bar one hour prior to the event (availability permitting).

Australia Independent Film Festival runs from 25-27 October at Metro Arts, 97 Boundary Street, West End.

Email Jeremy Rigby for further info: contact@ausindefest.com

Programme: https://www.ausindefest.com/programme

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ausindefest