By Katerini Manolatos and Mel Lathouras and the Brisbaneians at the Cremorne Theatre, 11th October 2024

It’s Nana Mouskouri’s 90th birthday on Sunday 13th October, and this tribute to her life and her music was enthusiastically enjoyed by a sell-out crowd. Supported by the seven-piece band “The Brisbaneians”, the band name a tribute to Nana’s band “The Athenians”, the two Meanjin women Katerini Manolatos and Mel Lathouras took us on a musical journey of Nana’s music. And what fun we had!

Given Nana released over 200 albums worldwide, more than any other female artist has to date, with many popular hits, it was too challenging to select the set. So, in good 21st century fashion, they outsourced the decision to the potential audience.

Familiar songs like “Somewhere over the Rainbow”, “The White Rose of Athens” Plaisir d’amour” and “Try to Remember” were mixed with the Greek rhythms of Σικό Χορεπσέ Σιρτάκη, Énas Míthos. Τώρα που πας στην ξενιτιά and Θάλασσα Πλατεία brought tears to the eyes of those of the diaspora among us. And there were many: old, middle aged, young and children. We clapped along to the slow and fast rhythms of the χασάπικο. Three dancers: Victor Comino, Evan Chronopoulos and Panagiotis Veneris enticed our imagination to take us to the Greek village many in the audience left behind decades ago. Katerini and Mel, the Dancers and Band gave us a night of great joy. Their vocal abilities were up to the challenge of the great range of music Nana covered. Katerini gave us a classical medley, and Mel a jazz medley.

It was also a visual feast, with Katerini and Mel, together, giving us Nana: Katerini, tall with Nana’s hair and Mel with her sparkly dress.

The band consisted of two bouzouki players: Nick Paras (imported from Melbourne) and Nikolaos Papdimitirou, one classical guitarist Eddie Gazani, one electric bass guitarist and double bass player Dr Bob, the drummer Miguel Mendoza, a percussionist Dave Kemp and the pianist / piano accordion player and musical director John Reeves. Eddie also sang Nana’s “Canta canta a minha gente” in his Portuguese.

The QPAC choirmaster, Christina Zydi-Lignos was a special guest vocalist. She worked with the children’s choir in Axion Esti we attended in June.

The night celebrated not Nana Mouskouri, a famous singer who entertained us in Greek, English, French, German, Spanish and many other languages, but also Greek culture. The young ones in the audience will go straight to Spotify and learn her songs. A new generation will sing them, incorporate them into their sets and keep her spirit alive. What a wonderful gift, from far away Brisbane to Nana in Switzerland on her 90th birthday.

Oh, and if anyone is looking for a worldclass jazz singer, I recommend Mel.

Main image: Katerini Manolatos and Mel Lathouras

Kerry McGovern