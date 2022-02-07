Brisbane is the place to be – that’s what the Big Fork Theatre Directors believe anyway, because they have finally realised their long-term dream of opening a permanent home for improv and comedy to make Brisbane even better.

The new 100 seater black box theatre with bar and classroom is opening to the public from Thursday 10 February, with local comedy shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

This theatre has been years in the making, and exists thanks to the community Big Fork has built.

While Big Fork has been putting on the best improv shows in Brisbane since 2016, it was in 2020 they got serious about finding a permanent home for their community. What followed was a roller-coaster ride – finding their home in Fortitude Valley, building the walls, stage and accessibility improvements it needed, and raising over $50,000 from the generosity of supporters to cover some of the costs.

“We are so excited – we almost can’t believe it’s really happening! The infectious joy of improv shows will now be available to audiences and performers alike every week!” said Rosa Sottile, a Director of Big Fork Theatre.

“The real ride is only just beginning with the theatre opening on February 10, 2022. Brisbanites can find great improvised comedy, sketch comedy and stand up comedy every week at our purpose built venue.”

The weekly shows will showcase Brisbane’s best comedy talent, with the opening program including shows like BrisAsia Stands Up (Brisbane’s best Asian comedians!) and the hugely popular Cool Story Bro (Brisbane Comedy Festival, Wynnum Fringe Festival).

“Big Fork is opening as safely as we can, with a clear COVID safety plan on our website and protocols in place.”

“The last few years have been tough on everyone – why not give yourself a break and come get guaranteed laugh.”

Big Fork Theatre is Brisbane’s home of improv and sketch comedy.

Big Fork’s shows have sold out at the Brisbane Comedy Festival, the Anywhere Festival, and the Brisbane Fringe Festival, and Big Fork produced the very successful inaugural Brisbane Improv Festival in 2021. Big Fork runs Brisbane’s best improv training school, and is proud to support and create high quality and new work from our community all year round.

Where are they?

You will find Big Fork at Level 2, 252 St Paul’s Terrace Fortitude Valley. See map at end.



What’s On?

Big Fork has six shows over Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the week of 7 February.

Thursday

Big Fork Directors and Friends https://www.stickytickets.com.au/39NMC

Friday

Six at Six – Friday Night Comedy https://www.stickytickets.com.au/I97SW

Cool Story Bro – Improvised Comedy https://www.stickytickets.com.au/X84QE

Saturday

Big Fork Saturdays – improvised comedy https://www.stickytickets.com.au/NC3MN

BrisAsia Stands Up! https://www.stickytickets.com.au/BAXD0

Sunday

Culprits: MasterTaskers https://www.stickytickets.com.au/4CWES

Cover image supplied