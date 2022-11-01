THIS WEEKEND you can catch local all-ages rock outfit ‘Blue Tac’ at gigs on 4 and 5 November. They have two shows as part of the Brisbane Fringe Festival: an 18+ Boat Cruise on Friday night, and a Backbone Youth Arts free performance for families on Saturday.

Fresh from Kurilpa Derby, Forbes St Gig, Avid Reader in-store and Anywhere Festival, Blue Tac has been loving the energy from peeps at street and community performances, and spreading their original earworms to kids, young and old.

Come dance!

GIG INFO

Boat Cruise on Friday 4 Nov, 7-10.30 pm from Hamilton – $40. Enjoy Brisbane’s city lights with Blue Tac and guest dub-reggae sounds from producer Frank Booth (Kingfisha) and a bass-driven Psychedelic Cumbia set from DJ Baron OneWay (Samedi Sound; 4ZZZ). on Friday 4 Nov, 7-10.30 pm from Hamilton – $40. Enjoy Brisbane’s city lights with Blue Tac and guest dub-reggae sounds from producer Frank Booth (Kingfisha) and a bass-driven Psychedelic Cumbia set from DJ Baron OneWay (Samedi Sound; 4ZZZ).

Backbone Youth Arts FREE outdoor all ages gig Saturday 5 Nov, 3-4pm at Seven Hills – refreshments available and art exhibition, in a relaxed bushland piazza setting.

FIND OUT MORE



Scenestr –

https://scenestr.com.au/music/introducing-blue-tac-audio-gold-for-kids-20221021

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/blue_tac_official/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Kidspunk101

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/album/6JKN0wmHGCutYnyl84KKls?si=2E9J5c61TNKkqy0asbxPJw