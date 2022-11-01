The West End community is making more sustainable choices than ever by hitting their first milestone of 50 Million empty drink containers recycled through the TOMRA Recycling Centre at West End, as part of the Queensland Containers for Change scheme. This successful milestone equates to a massive $5,000,000 in refunds going straight into the pockets of West End locals.

For every 50,000,000 bottles recycled, 29.37 million litres of water is saved, 215,000 kgs of material is saved from landfill, 6.5 million Megajoules of energy are saved and 600,000 kgs of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are cut.

“It’s great to see the West End locals and Queensland communities make more sustainable choices than ever. Seeing the local community of West End reach their first big milestone of recycling 50 Million cans and bottles is a great start and we can’t wait to see these numbers grow over the future,” says Ryan Buzzell, TOMRA Collection President.

The TOMRA West End depot has been placed in a traffic area to increase accessibility for Queensland families, making recycling even more convenient and encouraging wider participation.

“As an operator of the Containers for Change scheme, TOMRA is committed to encouraging Queenslanders to recycle their eligible containers to do their part to protect the environment around them. We strongly urge everyone to get involved and follow in West End’s footsteps,” Mr Buzzell added.

For every container returned, consumers can choose to either keep the 10 cent refund for themselves or donate it to one of the scheme’s many participating charity partners.

The TOMRA West End Depot is located at 281 Montague Rd, West End and is open all day every day 7am – 5pm.

For more information on Containers for Change including checking container eligibility or the status of your nearest return point, visit: https://www.containersforchange.com.au/qld/

