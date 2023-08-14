Residents are invited to have their say on the future of short-stay accommodation in Brisbane with the launch of a new community survey today.

Last year, Brisbane City Council introduced new rating categories for transitory accommodation, such as AirBNB, to discourage owners from removing properties from the long-term rental market.

At the time, then Councillor for The Gabba, Jonathan Sriranganathan said his party had been calling on the LNP council administration to crack down on short-stay providers for years, but the proposed measure was not enough.

“Instead of a 50 per cent increase to Airbnb properties, we should be increasing rates by 500 per cent on these Airbnb properties, and banning them entirely in areas that aren’t zoned for short-term accommodation,” he told the ABC in June last year.

Council has now established a Short Stay Accommodation Taskforce to consult with the industry and residents, and investigate mechanisms being used elsewhere in Australia and worldwide. It will also work with the State to achieve legislative changes.

Its Terms of Reference are to:

Review the options afforded by state legislation which form the basis of Council’s current ability to regulate short-stay accommodation Conduct benchmarking of other jurisdiction’s approaches to short-stay accommodation regulation and review the existing and potential role of governments, property owners and bodies corporate in regulating or managing short-stay accommodation Engage with a range of stakeholders including residents, property owners, bodies corporates, short-stay accommodation providers and other peak bodies, including through a public submission process Identify the desired economic and tourism, environmental health, safety and amenity outcomes short-stay accommodation could deliver in Brisbane Identify and recommend best practice approaches to managing short-stay accommodation in Brisbane.

Survey

The Short-Stay Accommodation Taskforce has initiated the community survey which Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said would be critical in balancing the economic benefits of short-stay accommodation and residents’ concerns.

“The launch of this survey comes off the back of a blockbuster weekend of events, with thousands of people staying in our city for the Women’s World Cup, Ekka and two footy games,” Cr Schrinner said.

“More and more people will be visiting our city as we continue to build on the momentum of hosting the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“While the short-stay accommodation sector is an important economic driver during major events, we need to make sure impacts on neighbours are limited.

“If you’ve lived next door to, used, or listed a short-stay property, we want you to have your say to help us identify what improvements could be made.“

The survey opened on Monday, 14 August and will close on Saturday, 30 September. It seeks feedback of property owners, bodies corporate, short-stay platforms, and the wider community to inform future regulation of the sector.

The survey questions cover the impact of short-term accommodation, its benefits and challenges, and allows participants to provide their views on best-practice to help maintain a strong economy and liveable city.

Taskforce Chair Councillor Fiona Cunningham said Council will continue to roll out its transitory accommodation rating policy while the work of the Taskforce is being completed.

“We lifted this Transitory Accommodation Rating category surcharge as part of the 2023-24 Budget from 50 to 65 per cent to bring them more in line with commercial rates and to recognise the higher regulatory costs of managing the complaints that these properties generate.

Cr Cunningham said the introduction of the policy generated interest from other jurisdictions across Australia, highlighting the lack of regulation the industry currently experiences.

“This is a challenge currently being experienced worldwide, and we hope the survey provides a clearer view of how we can improve things here in our own backyard.”

Top suburbs paying transitory accommodation rates are:

Brisbane City (112) New Farm (49) South Brisbane (41) Teneriffe (41) Fortitude Valley (34)

For more information about the Short-stay Accommodation Taskforce, visit Council’s website at www.brisbane.qld.gov.au or call Council on 3403 8888.

Feature image, istock