Public transport will be the best way to get to and from the Ekka when it returns from tomorrow, with buses running to and from Herston busway station at a high frequency. Ekka patrons encouraged to plan their travel ahead of time.



Brisbane’s biggest show will return from August 12-20.

Public transport will be the best way to get to and from the RNA Showgrounds.

Show-goers are encouraged to plan their journey by visiting www.translink.com.au, downloading the MyTranslink app or calling 13 12 30.

Dedicated shuttle buses will run between Woolloongabba and Herston busway stations with Exhibition station not in operation for the Ekka this year while a new year-round station is being built as part of Cross River Rail.

Customers will be able to purchase the ‘Ekka Special Event Travel Ticket’ at staffed Queensland Rail train stations – $6 for adults and $3 for child/concession.

The special ticket covers return travel to the show on the Queensland Rail Citytrain network (excluding Airtrain), Translink bus services, CityCat, and Cross River and Southern Moreton Bay Island ferries across the South East Queensland (SEQ) network.

Alternatively, customers can still travel using their go card while adult train and tram users can pay for their journey with Smart Ticketing.

Ekka-goers can also visit Translink’s Smart Ticketing stand on King Street to learn about the new ticketing system that is being progressively rolled out across Queensland.

Acting Head of Translink Graham Davis said travel will look a little different this year with Exhibition station not in operation for the Ekka.

“But there will be plenty of bus and train options to ensure patrons can still get their Strawberry Sundaes and showbags, watch the wood chopping, view their favourite animals and jump on their favourite rides.”



“We know how much South East Queenslanders love the Ekka and that is why there will be plenty of public transport options to make it easy to get to and from the RNA Showgrounds.

“There will be 25 buses per hour running to Herston busway station including dedicated shuttle buses from Woolloongabba busway station. You can also ride these shuttles from South Bank, Cultural Centre and Roma Street stations.

Translink recommends that train users change to the shuttle buses at Roma Street or South Bank – or travel to Fortitude Valley station, which is around a 10-minute walk to the gates of the RNA Showgrounds.

To plan your Ekka travel, head online to the Translink website, download the MyTranslink app or call 13 12 30.

Cover image, iStock