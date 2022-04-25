Can you Help?

Brisbane Seniors Online has been active in the Greater Brisbane area for over 20 years with the headquarters and training facility in various locations including around the last 7 years in the Woolloongabba area. BSOL has been helping seniors and over 50s with home tuition on computers and the internet using volunteer unpaid mentors who are normally around the same age as the learner. The average age of learners is 74. Whilst classes have benefits, home lessons using an empathetic volunteer mentor on the learner’s own device are more conducive to faster and more confident learning.

Brisbane Seniors Online is looking for a number of volunteers to fill specific roles in the locally based organisation. All positions in Brisbane Seniors Online are unpaid. Due to sickness and existing volunteers away, the Woolloongabba office is currently very short of office volunteers to manage enquiries by phone and email as well as reception work. Some data and computer work can also be involved. The position would ideally suit a retired person who resides locally so that travel is minimised.

In addition, Brisbane Seniors Online is also looking for a volunteer to fill the role of training coordinator based out of the Woolloongabba Training Centre in Gabba Towers. Ideally this would suit a person who may be a retired teacher or trainer in their working life. The role would involve organising training for volunteer mentors on a regular basis and also assistance with running the annual training day. It would be envisaged that the person would not necessarily have to do all the presentations but would arrange for outside presenters and experienced existing BSOL mentors to develop and present the sessions. The role could be tailored to suit a suitable applicant based on their prior experience, skills and availability.

Due to the coronavirus, a number of the monthly special interest groups (SIGs) face-to-face meetings have been suspended completely or run by Zoom. Recently the Apple and Mentor Support SIGs have recommended face-to-face meetings at Brisbane Seniors Online Woolloongabba Training Centre in Gabba Towers. The digital photography group known as the Senior Shutterbugs has continued to operate from the Brisbane Square Library in George Street and the Linux SIG currently operates via Zoom.

Currently Brisbane Seniors Online has had an influx of new learners across many areas of Brisbane. Therefore, more senior volunteer mentors who are confident to teach Android, Apple or Windows systems are very welcome to join. So, if you are a senior or over 50 and have some free time to become a volunteer mentor and can commit to this role, please contact BSOL. Prior to acceptance as a mentor, applicants are screened and undertake an induction and assessed as to their suitability and commitment. A Code of Conduct applies to all members of Brisbane Seniors Online.

Becoming a mentor can be extremely rewarding as tutoring can result in enhancement of existing skills when a problem may arise and needs to be resolved. This is where the Mentor Support SIG and the BSOL forum can assist as other mentors can offer solutions. Of course, new learners who are over 50 or seniors residing in the BSOL Greater Brisbane coverage area are welcome to join.

Applications can be made online through the BSOL website.

With more online transactions and closure of shop fronts and banks, computer and internet users now undertake more online activity without leaving home. Mentors need to be confident to help learners with keeping their computers safe with updates and anti-virus protection as well as how to identify potential scams and cyber-fraud.

Brisbane Seniors Online can be contacted on 3393 2225 or see www.bsol.asn.au. Also, on Facebook HERE

Cover image, Volunteer mentors meet in the Woolloongabba Training Centre with Brian Korner leading the session