What’s your view of Brisbane? The Lord Mayor is inviting submissions to his Photographic Awards and he wants people to reveal something a little deeper about our city this year.

The competition has now opened with the theme, Rediscover Brisbane through a new lens, and organisers are asking photographers to “think outside the box and bring the unexpected into view”.

So, here’s your opportunity to show the Lord Mayor and residents your view of Brisbane.

“I’m asking Brisbane’s photographers to dig a little deeper and capture anything and everything from Brisbane’s sub-terranean secrets to kaleidoscopic skies, bustling bayside precincts to tranquil hilltop escapes,” Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said.

Entries are open until 4.00 pm Friday 9 June.

This year’s entrants go into the running to win eight cash prizes from $1000 to $5000.

The Lord Mayor’s Photographic Awards encourage entries from hobby snappers to professional photographers across multiple categories including Student, Green Heart and the LaVonne Bobongie Award – a special category introduced in 2021 to recognise the late artists’ contribution to Brisbane as an advocate of First Nations Country, community and identity.

“Our annual photographic awards are a way for people, regardless of their photography skills, to celebrate and share the moments, places and people that make our city great,” Cr Schrinner said.

Last year’s winner from the open category gave us a powerful snapshot into Brisbane’s massive rebuild and recovery following the February 2022 flood under the theme Spirit of Brisbane.

“This year, it’s all about hidden gems and I really encourage our local photographers to showcase Brisbane through a different perspective.”

What are the iconic views and hidden gems around 4101? Share them with us on social media if you can.

Entries are open to anyone who lives, works, or studies in Brisbane.

Green Heart category winner Kyle Wassink

Cover Image – Open category first runner up Hiroki Tadano

