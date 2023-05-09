Vinnies Queensland is asking residents of all ages in West End to consider becoming a volunteer and join more than 4,900 Queenslanders making a difference to their local community.

On Saturday, 6 May, the doors of Vinnies West End opened to community members to celebrate volunteering, meet the local team, and get a sneak peek into a day in the life of a Vinnies volunteer.

As cost-of-living pressures continue to rise, the need for community support is more significant than ever. The critical work of Vinnies Queensland is only possible with its amazing volunteers. For its state-wide Open Day, Vinnies aimed to show Queenslanders how their time can help make a difference.

Vinnies’ West End Centre Coordinator Elena Baird said the day went very well.

“We had approximately ten new people interested, so we shared a morning tea and provided information about what we do.

“We have reopened on Sunday and we are seeing a big increase in donations which is welcome, but we would greatly benefit to have more people to assist with sorting and sales.”

Ms Baird said Vinnies hopes to host another volunteer open day, but says, “you don’t need to wait for an Open Day.”

“Come in and see us during opening hours and we’d be happy to share about what being a volunteer for Vinnies Queensland is all about.”

“West End locals are welcome to drop into our Shop at 381 Montague Road to sign up as a volunteer or ask questions.“

Otherwise, send an email to volunteering@svdpqld.org.au

Find out more at Vinnies’ Facebook site here – https://www.facebook.com/vinniesqld

Cover image supplied – L to R is volunteers Sue Ferris, Steve Potts and Pauline Lindsay.

