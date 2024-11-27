QMusic is thrilled to announce that applications are now open for their annual suite of four $15,000 scholarships. Designed to support Queensland musicians, these prestigious opportunities will close on 15 January, with winners unveiled at the 2025 Queensland Music Awards on 25 March 2025.

Thanks to funding from the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, four recipients will each receive $15,000 through the following legacy scholarships:

Dennis ‘Mop’ Conlon Scholarship

Introduced in 2023 to recognise the life and artistic legacy of ‘King of Murri Country’ Dennis ‘Mop’ Conlon, this $15,000 scholarship supports an Indigenous Queensland musician or band to develop and record a song or series of songs. Previous recipients include Dean Brady and Kristal West.

Billy Thorpe Scholarship

Providing $15,000 for recording and career development, this scholarship supports an emerging solo artist or duo and remembers the late great Billy Thorpe. Alumni include Sam Hales (The Jungle Giants), Greta Stanley, Beckah Amani, AYLA and most recently, Lottie McLeod in 2024.

Grant McLennan Fellowship

Celebrating its 17th year, this fellowship honours the late singer-songwriter and The Go-Betweens co-founder Grant McLennan. The recipient will receive $15,000 to travel to New York, London, or Berlin, to immerse themselves in vibrant music cultures to inspire and refine their craft. Past winners include Sahara Beck, Moreton, Danny Harley (The Kite String Tangle) and Jack Bratt.

Carol Lloyd Award

This award is dedicated to supporting female-identifying or gender-diverse Queensland musicians, in the name of one of Australia’s most trailblazing female rock icons, Carol Lloyd. Recipients can use the funds to record a full-length album or create and tour an EP. Past winners include Jo Davie, Platonic Sex and Hope D.

Brisbane songstress Jo Davie recounts her 2024 experience in her standout year winning the Carol Lloyd Award:

“I am so unbelievably honoured to have received the Carol Lloyd Award for 2024. This is such an important award for women in music, like me, and is going to help so much in taking my career to the next level. This award has definitely lit a fire beneath me, to spend the time and energy making something that I truly love and believe in.”

For more full eligibility guidelines and to apply for the scholarships, visit www.qmusic.com.au

QMusic’s annual suite of cash scholarships are proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

SAVE THE DATE!

All scholarship winners will be announced at the 2025 Queensland Music Awards. Produced by QMusic, the 14th annual event will return to the stunning Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday, 25 March 2025. Tickets will be available to the public early next year.

Main image: 2024 Carol Lloyd Award Winner Jo Davie. Image by Darcy Goss Media.