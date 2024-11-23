The West End Electric’s newest show, Blanc de Blanc Encore, officially opened on Thursday night, just in time for the silly season. The dress code was white with a touch of sparkle, and the crowd delivered, looking effortlessly cool in their finest party attire.

Just like its predecessor, Limbo: The Return, Blanc de Blanc Encore is from the minds of Strut & Fret, directed by Scott Maidment with stunning costume design by James Browne. Debuting in Sydney in 2016, the original Blanc show toured all around the country as well as Las Vegas, London and New Zealand before Blanc’s Encore version was devised. Blanc de Blanc Encore premiered at the Sydney Opera House in 2019 and most recently enjoyed an extended season at sister venue The Grand Electric in Sydney.

A circus cabaret themed spectacle that fizzed with the glamour, energy, and decadence of a glass of fine champagne, Blanc de Blanc Encore pushed the boundaries a little further than Limbo: The Return, and as such, is rated 18+. Phones are prohibited during the risqué moments (partial nudity warning!), but otherwise, it was once again, a content creator’s paradise.

As co-hosts, Rémi Martin and Felix Pouliot were an incredibly charismatic pair. Both with French backgrounds, they kept the audience on their toes with their funny repartee. Both are extremely talented acrobats and wowed with their skills on the pole; while Rémi had an incredibly cheeky act involving percussion with a part of his body!