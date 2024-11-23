The West End Electric’s newest show, Blanc de Blanc Encore, officially opened on Thursday night, just in time for the silly season. The dress code was white with a touch of sparkle, and the crowd delivered, looking effortlessly cool in their finest party attire.
Just like its predecessor, Limbo: The Return, Blanc de Blanc Encore is from the minds of Strut & Fret, directed by Scott Maidment with stunning costume design by James Browne. Debuting in Sydney in 2016, the original Blanc show toured all around the country as well as Las Vegas, London and New Zealand before Blanc’s Encore version was devised. Blanc de Blanc Encore premiered at the Sydney Opera House in 2019 and most recently enjoyed an extended season at sister venue The Grand Electric in Sydney.
A circus cabaret themed spectacle that fizzed with the glamour, energy, and decadence of a glass of fine champagne, Blanc de Blanc Encore pushed the boundaries a little further than Limbo: The Return, and as such, is rated 18+. Phones are prohibited during the risqué moments (partial nudity warning!), but otherwise, it was once again, a content creator’s paradise.
As co-hosts, Rémi Martin and Felix Pouliot were an incredibly charismatic pair. Both with French backgrounds, they kept the audience on their toes with their funny repartee. Both are extremely talented acrobats and wowed with their skills on the pole; while Rémi had an incredibly cheeky act involving percussion with a part of his body!
Each member of the cast brought their own special skills and pizzazz to the show. Jess Mews was a wonder with the hula hoop, I think I counted a total of 8 that she juggled effortlessly. Jackie Chambers was a mesmerising dancer and performed a sexy silhouette routine. Sasha-Lee Saunders dazzled with her soaring vocals, sparkling costumes and stage presence, while Misha’s dancing and contortion skills had the crowd covering their eyes in shock. Caitlin Tomson-Moylan and Spencer Craig were a dynamic aerial duo; their act was a dramatic show highlight.
The cast worked well together as an ensemble; their towel routine was cleverly done, and the pillow fight segment was a lot of fun. Plenty of champagne flows during this show and you’ll want to fill up your glass at intermission. Have your empty glass on hand ready to catch the bubbles as they flow in Act Two: if you’re lucky you might just get a top up!
Blanc de Blanc Encore is an intoxicating mix of daring acrobatics, seductive performances, and effervescent humour. From its sparkling cast to its sultry soundtrack composed by Steve Toulmin, Blanc de Blanc Encore is an immersive experience that exudes sophistication and playful charm, leaving audiences both breathless and thoroughly entertained.
Blanc de Blanc Encore is on now at The West End Electric, 125 Boundary Street West End, 4101. Bookings are now being taken for the New Year’s Eve Spectacular.
Images supplied by Strut & Fret