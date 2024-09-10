The Regatta is a pub with its own ferry terminal. That indicates the importance of the Regatta to the local Toowong community, to tourists and to Brisbane residents further afield. It’s a quick jump over Maiwar on the ferry from West End to the Regatta. Do it this weekend: 13th – 15th September.

Celebrations are in order for 150 years is a long time in the life of a pub. She’s a girl who has moved with the times, with her frilly lace petticoats and her various bars and cafes. Anyone who has visited the Regatta over the years has a story to tell, especially about how the pub has changed; from a place to swill beer at 6pm to a place that allowed women to drink in the public bar (a first in Queensland) to a modern venue to celebrate important milestones.

It is still a haunt for university students but it is also home to many a local; whether they drop in for a coffee at 6.30am after their walk or cycle, or a beer at 10am or lunch or a cool ale in a hot afternoon or to celebrate with family or work in the restaurant at night. The Regatta has something for everyone. Its tagline is: for every generation, for every occasion.

Figure 1 Head Chef, Lochlan Alexander

Lachlan Alexander, the well-loved head chef, is putting on a gastronomical delight for the birthday dinner on 19th September. Book a place at the Boatshed at: https://regattahotel.com.au/celebrate-150-years-of-the-regatta-hotel/

The building started as a one storey wooden family home to Lawrence Healy and his wife Catherine Prendergast in 1874. In his application he said: “The house is my own property and contains three sitting rooms and six bedrooms exclusive of those required by the family, which I intend to keep as an inn or public house, under the sign of Regatta Hotel. I am married and have no children.”

It didn’t stay a family home for long. Healy sold to Winterford and in 1886 his vision of a grand hotel was realised. The famous architect Richard Gailey (of Gailey Road fame) designed its replacement, and contractor George Gazzard built the admirable building. Gailey also designed the Empire, the Girls Grammar School and the Wickham—creating a structure to the sisterhood across Brisbane. Further alterations were made by GHM Addison & Son & HS Macdonald in 1928. Addison also designed the Mansions, the Exhibition Building and the Albert Street Methodist Church. As a building, her pedigree is impeccable.

The website has a short history you can read while travelling on the ferry. The Heritage Tours every Thursday in September have been very popular and are now sold out.

160 staff will cater to your every need during the celebrations. This weekend is special. The pub is putting on a festival with well-paid local and interstate musicians providing Live Music. The Laneway Food Festival provides delectable bites from a variety of gourmet food stalls. And, being a pub, it has Exclusive Beverages so you can sip on special anniversary cocktails and craft beers made just for this event.

I suggest you use public transport: bus or ferry. The car park is the venue for the festival, so no parking on site. And I’m not sure of the ethics of parking at Toowong Village.

The Regatta festival this weekend is from Friday 4pm until Sunday 6pm.

Come and celebrate a long tradition on Jagera and Turrbal land on the beautiful Maiwar river.