The dress code for the opening night of LIMBO – THE RETURN was vintage theatre glam, which couldn’t have been more fitting for a venue and a show that evoked something from another era. LIMBO – THE RETURN at the West End Electric ticked all the boxes for a night of escapist hedonism, bringing elements of vaudeville mixed with circus, cabaret and burlesque in a show that is best seen rather than described.

Director Scott Maidment has assembled a cast of world-class international artists who each gave utterly fearless performances you could not look away from. Hand-picked from around the world, it was clear these artists are masters at what they do, and they had a damn good time doing it too. Using elements of clowning, the performances were mostly non-verbal, transcending dialogue to create a universally understood physical language.

Hilton Denis gave a masterclass in tap dancing skills; he was so at ease as he took the crowd on a journey. David Marco Pintado defied the laws of gravity on the slack wire, his strength and balance were incredible. Ben Loader was visually mesmerising and technically stunning on the aerial rope. Clara Fable brought the x-factor with her dangerous fire breathing act, it was an undeniable show highlight. Maria Moncheva’s dazzling aerial chain act was a jaw dropping visual feast of expert proportions. Musician Sxip Shirey made noises no human should be able to make, and together with Mick Stuart and Grant Arthur, provided the live, quirky circus-style soundtrack that jangled around in my head the next day. Together the performers left me wanting more as they took their final bows.

The artists were supported by a slick backstage crew, who deserve special mention yet are rarely acknowledged, but the show could not go on without them. (Was that the stage manager in a black sequin jacket taking a cheeky bow at the end?) The behind-the-scenes team’s quick skills did not go unnoticed, ensuring that slip hazards were tended to, paths to the stage were cleared, props were set, and the stage was safe.

Special mention must also go to the fabulous costumes, realised by Lucy Scott, and the lightning-fast quick changes that occurred throughout the show, a magic act in itself.

In a move not seen at most live theatrical events, phones were encouraged to be switched on. LIMBO – THE RETURN was a content creator’s dream, which was good as there were plenty in attendance on opening night. It was such a gorgeous-looking opening night crowd that the official photographer took audience photos as well!

The venue itself was a sight to behold, just going to the bathroom was an adventure as it was so stylishly appointed. The West End Electric has already been dubbed on the socials as “officially Brisbane’s coolest theatre venue,” and LIMBO – THE RETURN has been described as “a must-see performance.”

The season for LIMBO – THE RETURN has been extended beyond the Brisbane Festival to early November, so everyone has the chance to see this thrilling show before it leaves town. Performances run from Wednesday to Sunday, with two time slots to choose from on both Friday and Saturday nights. Whichever you select, be sure to arrive early and soak up the atmosphere at the upstairs bar.

LIMBO – THE RETURN is on at The West End Electric, 125 Boundary Street, West End.

Tickets: https://strutnfret.com/west-end-electric/limbo-the-return-brisbane/

Further info: https://www.facebook.com/thewestendelectric

Cover photo credit: Camilo Hernandez @snap_factory