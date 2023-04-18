Council has advised the Westender of coming closure of Bus Stop 3 at Melbourne Street at Cordelia Street due to the Brisbane Metro project:

Bus stop 3 outbound (ie, heading into West End) from Melbourne Street at Cordelia Street will be permanently closed from midnight Monday 8 May 2022 for Brisbane Metro works. The stop is in front of the IGA on Melbourne Street.



Passengers are advised to use the Cultural Centre station platforms, or bus stops on Melbourne Street, between Manning Street and Browning Street, for the 199, 192, 196 and 202 services.

. Signage will be in place to assist passengers to their chosen service.

Please note that this is a change initiated by Brisbane City Council, not one made by Translink.

The most recent Brisbane Update was issued by Council in March, in which we are advised that the following works are continuing in South Brisbane, including:

Drainage, footpath upgrade and urban realm works on Grey Street

Ongoing service installation and relocation works

Ongoing piling works for the new platform 1 at the Cultural Centre station

Patching of the existing Cultural Centre overpass structure.

We can continue to expect standards and out-of-hours work hours,

pedestrian and cyclist changes – detours and diversions will be required around work areas,

trafﬁc changes – temporary lane closures and detours will be required around work areas

vegetation pruning and removal – will be undertaken as required in accordance with Council’s Natural Assets Local Law.

Where required, traffic control will be on-site to direct cyclists, pedestrians and commuters during work.



To subscribe, email your name, phone number and address to brisbanemetro@acciona.com or contact the team on 1800 318 059.

