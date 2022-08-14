It’s hard to miss the Brisbane Metro construction works at the South Brisbane Cultural Centre, QPAC and Kurilpa Point Park. Digging machinery now occupies the small park at QPAC with excavation equipment, cranes, concrete trucks, lighting towers, construction machinery and vehicles.

The works are part of the Brisbane City Council’s Brisbane Metro upgrade of the Cultural Centre Station and surrounding precinct. Major construction will continue until 2024.

What is Brisbane Metro?

Brisbane Metro will be a fully electric network of buses. The first stage will provide two new Brisbane Metro lines connecting 18 stations along dedicated busways between Eight Mile Plains and Roma Street, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, and The University of Queensland.

Brisbane Metro – South-Brisban -Stage2

What to Expect during the works

Council says we can expect standard and out-of-hours works, some noise and dust, and some temporary changes to traffic, cycling routes and parking.

Watch for pedestrian detours and diversions around work areas and traffic changes, such as temporary lane closures and detours. Council says traffic control will be on site, where required, to direct cyclists, pedestrians and commuters during the works.

“Every effort will be made to minimise the impact of these works, including noise and dust, on nearby businesses and properties.”

Platform changes at Cultural Centre from 15 August.

If you are travelling to the city this week, you will notice that Platform 2 at the Cultural Centre has moved to the Melbourne and Grey Streets intersection. The new, temporary platform will operate from Monday 15 August. A Council spokesperson said this is a temporary arrangement until late 2023. Council aims to complete the new Cultural Centre station in mid-2024.

Council will replace the two Cultural Centre Station lifts (near the Queensland Museum and Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), but lift access to the Cultural Centre station will be maintained during the works. Work will also occur on the lift servicing the existing inbound platform.

Cross River Rail

While Council works on the Brisbane Metro Network, the State Government continues the construction of its Cross River Rail. You may wonder how these two major transport networks will link.

Council advises that transfers between Brisbane Metro and Cross River Rail will be available at Roma Street, Boggo Road and Woolloongabba from 2025 when Cross River Rail is due to commence.

New Pocket Park

During the State election in 2020, former local member Jackie Trad promised to work with City Council to establish a small park on the corner of Melbourne Street.

Brisbane City Council confirmed this week that it would create the new Pocket Park following construction of the Brisbane Metro. It will also restore the small park at QPAC, currently occupied by construction machinery.

Council advises that promised shading on the Victoria Bridge is still being investigated.

Rebate for 4101 residents

With Victoria Bridge permanently closed to general traffic in January 2021 as part of Brisbane Metro, Brisbane City Council began providing toll relief to residents using the Go Between Bridge.

Council advised this week that toll credits have been applied for by just 4013 accounts of permanent residents within the 4101 postcode.

If you haven’t already, you can apply for toll relief here: https://forms.brisbane.qld.gov.au/go-between-bridge-gbb-toll-rebate-scheme.

Consultation

Council is inviting residents to provide feedback on the current bus network. However, it says no changes will be implemented until late 2024, when Metro services commence.

“The timing of community consultation allows ample time for the community to have their say on the draft network, ahead of the plan being submitted to Translink in 2023. Timing is important as the data must reflect current-day travel,” a Council spokesperson said.



More Information

For construction updates, subscribe, with your email address, your name, phone number and address to brisbanemetro@acciona.com or contact the team on 1800 318 059.

You can also visit the Brisbane Metro Information Centre at 63 Adelaide Street or keep an eye on the Brisbane City Council site – https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/traffic-and-transport/public-transport/brisbane-metro/brisbane-metro-project-news/brisbane-metro-construction-updates

Cover image, Brisbane City Council – artists impression.