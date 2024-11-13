Reports in ABC media confirm Queensland’s new Premier, David Crisafulli, ‘will repeal drug laws that are diverting thousands of people from the criminal justice system and have the support of police and doctors’.

Legalise Cannabis Party strongly opposes the LNP’s intention to repeal these successful laws.

We join the Queensland Police Service (QPS), Doctors and allied health professionals, and many Queenslanders who support the existing, effective drug laws regarding personal carry.

‘The Queensland Police Service (QPS) told ABC News 7,112 people were diverted from the criminal justice system between early May and late September 2024.’ the article said.

A spokesman from the QPS told the ABC in a statement: “drug diversion provides an opportunity to connect “the users of illicit drugs” with information and treatment. This is not only important for the individual and their health; it is also an opportunity to mitigate the impacts of illicit drug use on the community,” they said.’

Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) concur with QPS.

ADF Policy and Engagement Manager, Robert Taylor said: “These laws make the community safer and healthier, and we really want to see them stay in place. Criminalising individuals for personal possession of substances doesn’t work. It doesn’t change people’s drug use behaviours, and in fact it leads to greater harm.”

Queensland Medical Association Queensland (AMAQ) ‘called on the LNP to rethink any repeal of diversion laws’ the ABC article reports. AMAQ President, Dr Nick Yim, said: “We are dismayed by this proposal. It goes against the advice of experts and will cost lives…The current legislation is backed by the experts and has nothing to do with short-sighted popularity-led policy.”

Legalise Cannabis Party (Queensland) will continue to lobby the Crisafulli Government to reverse their decision to repeal these effective, existing drug laws.

We will be organising our members to protest peacefully, in keeping with our core values, against the LNP’s absurd, popularist policy.

The Legalise Cannabis Party (Queensland) believes that personal drug use should be treated as a health issue, not a criminal issue.

And, to that end, we will actively campaign in the strongest possible terms to protect Queenslanders from this authoritarian LNP policy to repeal drug laws. We will encourage the LNP Government to accept the advice of the QPS, AMAQ, ADF and the majority of Queenslanders.

We will always stand up for human rights, personal freedoms and the right to determine our own choices in life. We support our fellow humans, no matter their circumstances, with kindness & respect, giving them the dignity they deserve.

It is not the policy of the Legalise Cannabis Party (Queensland) to demonise and criminalise the personal use of illicit drugs. We understand that many people face difficulties in their lives that lead to illicit drugs. We believe in supporting these people to transition to living their best lives through addressing the core issues that were the impetus to the addiction in the first place.

Crisafulli seeks to do the opposite and Legalise Cannabis Party will strongly oppose the LNP at every juncture in an effort to make the LNP see common sense.

According to Belinda Jones, Senate Candidate for Queensland, Legalise Cannabis Party, “David Crisafulli and the LNP’s inability to listen to sound advice from qualified professionals in the field and continue on their path to repeal existing Queensland drug laws for personal use is simply absurd.

“Crisafulli’s populist, authoritarian, crash-tackle approach will set Queenslanders back years and do nothing to support people on hard drugs transition from addiction to sobriety.”