With more than 90 of our best independent local artisans across a massive market weekend, you’re sure to find the perfect present at the QAGOMA Christmas Design Market!

Browse our diverse selection of handmade ceramics, jewellery, homewares, textiles and clothing, and buy direct from the makers.

The market will run at the Gallery of Modern Art Forecourt on Saturday 7 December and Sunday 8 December, from 9am to 4pm.

While you’re at GOMA, don’t miss the flagship 11th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art exhibition, exclusive to Brisbane and featuring bold, groundbreaking contemporary works from over 70 emerging and established artists, collectives and filmmakers spanning 30+ countries. Entry is free.

For public enquiries, contact QAGOMA Store on (07) 3842 9900 or email gallery.store@qagoma.qld.gov.au.

Saturday 7 December and Sunday 8 December

9am–4pm

Outside the Gallery of Modern Art, South Brisbane