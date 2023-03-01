The home of West End Markets and Queensland’s oldest Rugby League Club, South’s League Club is welcoming newcomers, PJ from Espresso XO.

PJ Morrison has been operating pop-up cafe solutions for events and activations for seven years and as a ‘make-shift’ barrister at West Village for a year (while cafe owners from Sydney had to delay their opening due to Covid border restrictions).

While PJ has been looking for a new home, more and more locals have been gathering around West End’s famous fig trees, as things ramp up at South’s Leagues Club, including Goodwill’s night market, Westoria; the recently completed nature play area; and the access ramp from the river.

South’s League Club has now allocated the former area known affectionately as “The Nest” for a dedicated café with refreshments, snacks and more. They have created a stunning, natural green space to meet, unwind, and relax, or to pop in when riding through the park.

“We’ve been looking for someone like PJ for some time, who knows and understands the area, knows hundreds of locals and shares a community focus,” said Anika – Souths Leagues Club Event Manager.

When asked why he loves what he does, PJ said, “I’m passionate about coffee because of how it connects people. It doesn’t matter your background, status or beliefs. Coffee just has this way of bringing people together.”

Not only does PJ bring coffee to the community, but he also brings coffee from the community. He only uses speciality coffee from a small Sunshine Coast business, which makes a big difference. A young couple who wanted to change the world one cup at a time started Kai Coffee Roasting Co. in 2011. Since its inception, Kai Coffee has blossomed into a sizable roasting distribution—supplying over 80 cafes in Australia—and a training company. In 2022, they sent over 200,000 meals to children in Uganda through the work of the Shepherd Center in the South West corner of Uganda and Feed The Hungry Australia in Northern Uganda..

PJ from Espresso XO is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 5.00 am to 12.00 pm from Wednesday 1 March at 120 Jane Street, Davies Park, West End, 4101.

Pop along and let us know what you think.

