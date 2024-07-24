When Amelia Sanzo was eight years old, she saw her first musical at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne, and it changed her life. That musical was Wicked. Flash forward to present day and Amelia is now a part of the Wicked cast, dancing on stage in that very same theatre.

Wicked, the untold story of the Witches of Oz, recently celebrated 20 years since it premiered on Broadway, and it returns to QPAC this September. It is one of the most popular musicals in the world, with over 67 million people having seen it and has won over 100 major awards including three Tonys, a Grammy, six Drama Desk Awards, an Olivier Award and six Helpmann Awards.

Before being cast in Wicked, Amelia performed in the recent Australian tours of West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera and Frozen. When she was 17, Amelia won a scholarship to Broadway Dance Center in New York where she trained full-time. Whilst there, she would head to the theatre where Wicked was playing on Broadway and try her luck in the ticket lottery.

“It was amazing. The dancers on Broadway, they are so well-known and just the best of the best. I was truly inspired by watching them. And there’s nothing like it, learning the content of Wicked, I’ve never danced anything like it, or experienced anything like it, and I think that’s why it’s been going for so long and it’s been so successful.”

As a professional musical theatre performer, Wicked was Amelia’s bucket list show, and before she was cast, she had seen the show more than ten times. Wherever it was playing, she would see it, be it on the West End in London or in her hometown of Adelaide.

“The older I got and the different ages that I saw it, there were so many new things that I noticed and that I started to connect with. It really is a family show because it appeals to so many age groups.”

That intimate knowledge has paid off, with Amelia now working as one of several Swings in the cast, as well as Dance Captain. A Swing is a highly versatile and essential member of the ensemble, while a Dance Captain plays a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity and artistic cohesion of the production.

“I am contracted to cover the ten ensemble ‘tracks’ in the show. This means when someone is sick, injured or someone is going on for their understudy role, I step into their ensemble ‘plot.’ There are ten male and ten female tracks in the show. I think I have covered 18 of the 20 tracks so far! It’s a challenge, but I’m enjoying it.”

Amelia’s preparation and dedication behind the scenes contribute significantly to the smooth operation of the production.

“As Dance Captain, I will watch and note the show and call rehearsals as required to keep the show safe and looking good. I make sure our partnering and lifting is safe and if we have a Swing going on, we will have a rehearsal with the partners.”

Wicked first premiered in Australia in 2008 with Lucy Durack as Glinda and Amanda Harrison as Elphaba. Jemma Rix was the Elphaba standby, and in 2010 she stepped into the starring role, which led to playing Elphaba on the first national tour, and in New Zealand, Asia and the 10th anniversary national tour. She reached her 1000th performance as Elphaba in 2014.

In the current Australian cast, Sheridan Adams plays Elphaba, while Jemma Rix is ‘Guest Elphaba’ and appears at select performances. Glinda is played by Courtney Monsma (recently seen as Anna in Frozen opposite Rix). Monsma and Liam Head, who will be playing Fiyero, are alumni of the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University.

“There’s a huge sense of community with Wicked, we are a part of something really special and this isn’t just a job. The alumni of the previous Australian cast were like influencers to me growing up and having them come back to watch the show and talk to us, and to now have a relationship with them has made me reflect and realise how far I’ve come.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked serves as a prequel to the original Wizard of Oz story. It follows the young lives of Elphaba and Glinda, one born with emerald-green skin, and one born bubbly, blonde and popular. They become rivals, then friends, until the world decides to call one ‘good’ and the other ‘wicked.’ The music and lyrics are by Stephen Schwartz with libretto by Winnie Holzman. Musical theatre legends Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel originated the roles on Broadway, making ‘Popular’ and ‘Defying Gravity’ instant classics.

Amelia isn’t thinking too far into the future at this stage as she wants to enjoy every moment. “I’d love to try Dance Captain again in another show, and see what opportunities open up with a leadership position of this kind. I still have my eye on New York, maybe for five years down the track.”

Her best advice for anyone seeking a career in professional musical theatre is to take every step as it comes. “It’s so easy to look at the overall picture, but you can’t expect to jump straight to the top. Make your goals specific and do all the little steps to get there, and you’ll achieve them. My Dad told me that you have to start every day by making your bed, and I think that’s relevant advice within my career.”

Presales for the final performances of Wicked are available now with general public tickets for the final dates available from tomorrow. Wicked opens on 12th September at the Lyric Theatre QPAC and runs until 24th November before flying to Perth.

Tickets: https://wickedthemusical.com.au/

Further info: https://www.facebook.com/WickedInOz

Cover photo credit: Jeff Busby