The very first edition of the Westender, published in October 1992, carried the front page headline “NO EASY ANSWERS TO WEST END CRIME”, where our founding Editor JOHN JIGGENS examined the issues surrounding street crime in the Boundary Street retail precinct of West End.

According to Peter Marinelli, proprietor of the Swiss Gourmet Delicatessen in Boundary Street and long-serving President of the West End Traders Association, very little has changed in the intervening 32 years.

“If anything, it’s gotten worse,” said Peter Marinelli. “Virtually on a daily basis, the businesses of West End have to deal with a wide range of street crime, including graffiti, vandalism, shoplifting, breaking into cars and business premises, and assault.

“Customer numbers are down, shop and office leases are remaining vacant and it is having a negative impact on amenity for this great local community,” Mr Marinelli said

In 2019, WETA commissioned urban planning consultants Urbis to conduct a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) safety audit of the area to see if there was anything that could be done.

Mr Marinelli said CPTED was an international benchmark adopted by the Queensland Police Service and Brisbane City Council, and was a multi-disciplinary approach to reducing crime through urban and environmental design and better management and use of built environments.

The West End safety audit was assessed against Brisbane City Council and Queensland Police Service CPTED principles and included interviews with community members, tenants, business owners and long-term residents.

“The CPTED report demonstrates that safety is being compromised due to poor urban design; some of the most marginalised people in the area are at the greatest risk of crime because of these badly lit places,” Mr Marinelli said.

“We acknowledge there is a much bigger conversation to be had about caring for the homeless and marginalised, and we are keen to contribute to that, but it is only a matter of time before a more serious incident occurs.

“WETA is calling on our local political representatives, and Brisbane City Council, to act immediately on the CPTED report. The problems were identified in the 2019 report and the solutions are clear.

“We’re asking government to not delay further, to accept the findings of the CPTED report, to acknowledge the issues and fix the problems now.”

Senior Sergeant Geoff Douglas, Officer in Charge at West End Police Station, says the QPS in West End is acutely aware of and responsive to crime incidents and the relevant social issues that often drive reported crime and individual behaviour that create risk and harm experienced at times in West End, particularly within the business and entertainment precinct along Boundary Street.

“Along with traditional policing responses to reported crime incidents, calls for service from the community and planned high visibility police community engagement operations, West End Police Station has for many years, particularly through the role of the West End Community Beat Officer, worked constructively wherever possible with Brisbane City Council, local community groups and government and non-government support agencies (e.g. Micah Projects, Community Plus, IUIH, Murri Watch) to create opportunities to reduce harm within the community and support marginalised and vulnerable people living in or often spending time in West End” said Sr Sgt Douglas.

“These agencies are attempting to respond to many social issues experienced by some in our community that can be a driver to crime, and also provide sufficient support to people to divert them away from behaviours that may bring them into the justice system. The QPS at West End will continue to collaborate with these agencies where appropriate.

“While the police have an important role to play in the safety and overall well-being of a community, and we take that responsibility seriously, it is also the responsibility of the entire community to work collaboratively to minimise occurrences of community harm and try to create a community where people are safe and feel safe.”

In a statement from the Queensland Police Service, the QPS stressed its commitment to ensuring the community is safe and feels safe.

“The QPS takes all reports of anti-social behaviour and street crime in West End seriously and investigates reports on a case-by-case basis.

“The West End Police Station works in partnership, wherever possible, with the Brisbane City Council, local community groups, government and non-government support agencies to reduce harm and support marginalised and vulnerable people in the West End community.

“These partnerships are in addition to traditional policing responses to reported crime incidents, calls for service from the community and planned high visibility police community engagement operations.

“Everyone in the West End community has a right to feel safe. The QPS will continue to do everything we can to reduce, deter and prevent crime.

“Anyone who may have information which can assist in helping us keep West End safe, is urged to contact the police.”

Brisbane City Councillor Trina Massey said: “I would welcome a meeting with West End community groups, the local traders association, service providers, and other key stakeholders to collaborate on potential future solutions for Boundary Street. Unfortunately, the report produced by consultancy agency Urbis in 2019 for the West End Traders Association did not involve the rest of the West End community and various other Stakeholders. Because of this, it didn’t garner community support back then.

“There’s nothing “new” about CPTED. It’s a tired old idea of increasing policing and surveillance instead of helping people access the things they need. Our community knows this, which is why this 5-year-old report was not supported back in 2019. The number one most effective solution to crime on the streets is putting roofs over people’s heads, and bringing down the cost of groceries.”

Comment was also sought from Amy McMahon, State Member for South Brisbane, as well as Max Chandler-Mather, Federal Member for Griffith, who both sent an apology, citing time constraints.

