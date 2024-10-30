Eurovision fans will receive an early Christmas present this year, with the biggest live music show on Earth hitting the road for the first time. Eurovision on Tour will visit Brisbane as the first stop on the Australian leg of the tour, which sees 18 Eurovision legends perform live in an epic 3-hour concert.

The tour features three past winners, one Junior Eurovision winner, two Australians (including 2016 runner-up Dami Im) and one brand-new entrant for 2025. The concert promises to be an unforgettable night of music and celebration!

The tour’s star and spokesperson is Senhit, known to her fans as the ‘Freaky Queen’ and for her 2021 entry for San Marino, ‘Adrenalina,’ which saw her perform live alongside rapper Flo Rida.

“Eurovision has always been about bringing people together through music, no matter where in the world you are. Taking Eurovision on Tour to Australia is incredibly exciting for me because it means sharing this celebration of diversity and creativity with even more fans,” says Senhit.

In addition to Senhit and Dami Im, 17-year-old Sydney sider Silia Kapsis joins the tour, fresh from her 2024 Eurovision entry for Cyprus.

Other artists confirmed include Destiny from Malta, who was Junior Eurovision winner for 2015, plus past Eurovision winners Carola from Sweden, Emmelie de Forest from Denmark and Linda Martin from Ireland.

Fan favourites from Moldova Sunstroke Project (including Epic Sax Guy) are confirmed, as well as THE ROOP from Lithuania.

Cyprus’ Theo Evan, the first entrant announced for 2025, also joins the tour, as well as Efendi from Azerbaijan, Esther Hart from The Netherlands, Jalisse from Italy, Nicki French from the UK, Ovi & Ilinca Bacila from Romania, Rosa López and Soraya, both from Spain, and Suzy from Portugal.

Superfans will be able to take advantage of Early Entry and Meet and Greet VIP packages, and enjoy a dedicated fan zone with iconic Eurovision memorabilia on display. Concertgoers are also encouraged to dress up!

There is only one show in Brisbane and tickets are selling fast. Once the Brisbane concert is sold out, fans will have to fly to Melbourne or Sydney where the tour will also stop for just one night each. Eurovision on Tour has just kicked off in Madrid and will head to London and Warsaw before heading Down Under.

“Australia has such a passionate Eurovision community, and I can’t wait to experience that energy firsthand,” says Senhit.

Eurovision on Tour heads to Brisbane on 13 November at the Tivoli, 52 Costin Street Fortitude Valley 4006. Doors open 7:30pm with red carpet arrivals from 6:30pm. Please note: the Tivoli is an over 18s venue.

Tickets: eurovisionontour.tv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eurovisionontour/

Photo credit: Silia Kapsis, Senhit, Dami Im