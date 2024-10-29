Following on from Queensland Ballet’s most successful production of 2023, Strictly Gershwin, choreographer Derek Deane OBE returns to Brisbane with a glittering tale of Parisian love and tragedy performed by Shanghai Ballet.

Queensland Ballet is proud to present distinguished British choreographer Derek Deane OBE’s The Lady of the Camellias by Shanghai Ballet, in a season exclusive to Brisbane.

In 2023, Queensland Ballet reprised its most frequently requested production, Deane’s Strictly Gershwin, to great acclaim. Described by one reviewer as: “a delicious feast from start to finish,” his choreography made a lasting impression on Brisbane audiences with ArtsHub declaring: “Deane’s choreography is exceptional on every level and quite spectacular.”

In December, Derek’s masterful choreography returns to Brisbane with his passionate and visually resplendent production of The Lady of the Camellias.

Based on the landmark 1848 novel by French author Alexandre Dumas fils, this tale of forbidden love and tragedy has inspired countless stage, operatic and film productions, including the feature film and award-winning musical Moulin Rouge!, and Verdi’s opera La Traviata.

Deane, who is also the former Artistic Director and current Artistic Consultant of Shanghai Ballet, says he is eager to bring this ballet to life for Queensland audiences explaining, “I had a wonderful time in Brisbane in 2016 and 2023 and remember the warmth and enthusiasm of Brisbane audiences fondly, so I’m thrilled to be returning. The Lady of the Camellias is a ballet that demands enormous depths of emotion and physicality which the wonderful dancers of Shanghai Ballet always deliver. I’m excited to see how Brisbane responds.”

The brilliant Shanghai Ballet was founded more than 45 years ago and is a sister company to Queensland Ballet. This relationship, pioneered by former Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Li Cunxin AO, has seen Shanghai Ballet present Queensland Ballet’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Shanghai in 2018.

Queensland Ballet Acting Artistic Director Greg Horsman says it’s a delight to be reciprocating by presenting Shanghai Ballet in Brisbane especially given Derek’s choreographic affiliation with Queensland Ballet.

“We’re excited to welcome the exceptional dancers of Shanghai Ballet to Brisbane. Derek is a unique and visionary choreographer whose sumptuous ballet Strictly Gershwin was a box office hit for us in 2016 and 2023. I have no doubt that his riveting Lady of the Camellias will be equally loved.”

The story, set in 19th century France follows Marguerite Gautier, regarded as the most beautiful and brazen courtesan in all of Paris, as she discovers and falls in love with Armand, a young and handsome bourgeois, and embarks on a passionate romance.

Featuring spectacular choreography, exquisite set and costume designs and music by American composer Carl Davis this production will transport audiences to Paris.

Premiering in 2019, Derek Deane OBE’s The Lady of the Camellias is a celebration of literature, love, and art told through the artform of lyrical dance.

The Lady of the Camellias performed by Shanghai Ballet runs 5 – 8th of December, 2024, at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC.

Tickets: https://www.queenslandballet.com.au/performances/2024/the-lady-of-the-camellias

Image: supplied.