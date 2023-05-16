Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner this week revealed new plans to enhance the connection between the City Centre and South Bank.

He said reinvigorating the mall and significantly enhancing the connection between the city centre and South Bank will deliver a better experience for residents and visitors.

Under the City to South Bank Vision, Council will build a new shade structure over Victoria Bridge’s pathway to provide year-round pedestrian protection. Council also plans to purchase the privately-owned Reddacliff Place to preserve it permanently as public space for open-air markets, events and arts. Milano’s near George Street will be removed, and Council will investigate removing Pig ‘N’ Whistle near Edward Street. Council plans to replace these structures with new shade, seating and activation opportunities. It will also explore revitalising or relocating the stage area to encourage more frequent use.

Cr Schrinner said the vision will complement Council’s major upgrade of the Cultural Centre Bus Station, which is being undertaken as part of the Brisbane Metro project.

Deputy Mayor Krista Adams said Milano’s and Pig’ N’ Whistle will cease operating at the end of June.

Queen Street Mall in Brisbane was opened in 1982 and is the largest pedestrian mall in Australia. It is home to over 700 retailers, restaurants, and cafes.

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted inner-city retail in many cities, with many businesses closing their doors. For example, after 35 years of operation, Myer closed its store in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall In March 2023 due to declining sales and the need to focus on more profitable stores.

Shading on Victoria Bridge has been promised for some time. In 2020, the former member for South Brisbane, Jackie Trad, announced a State Government agreement with Brisbane City Council as part of the Brisbane Metro for shading on the Victoria Bridge.

