Madison Beer’s Australian debut kicked off in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley last night with great success. Fans lined the block waiting to pour into the Fortitude Valley Music Hall wearing bows in their hair ready for the pop princess to perform on The Encore tour.

The night began with opener Kita Alexander who played eight songs including her hit song with Australian DJ Fisher, Atmosphere, which was nominated for Best Single at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards. Following Kita’s setlist was a roaring crowd chanting “Madison” as the fans eagerly awaited her arrival on stage. Lights dimmed and the crowd roared when Beer took to the stage opening her set with Home to Another One.

Fortitude Music Hall was full of screaming fans taking in Beer’s performance showcasing glittery posters and Australian flags. Following her first number, she performed Good in Goodbye and Sweet Relief before officially greeting Brisbane. The audience screamed, cried and chanted for Madison Beer, with the artist claiming this as her loudest show. Beer mentioned she’d dreamed about performing in Australia, and now that it has been realised, she could not believe the support from her Aussie fans. She thanked fans for their patience, particularly through touring hiatus’ during COVID. The singer read posters from the audience, connected with fans, and even twirled around stage with an Australian and Pride flag signed her adoring supporters.

During her song 17, Beer ran around stage throwing roses into the crowd. A special moment taking to social media and a core memory for the fans who were lucky enough to catch up. Continuing the night, the artist played other smash hits like Selfish, Follow the White Rabbit and Make you Mine. Beer had a live camera on stage that she would sing to, projecting a close up shot of her to the projection on the back of the stage. During her heartfelt song Ryder, a montage of home videos and photos played of Madison and her brother growing up.

The energy of the crowd was buzzing all night, and as the performance drew to its finale, confetti from canons poured over the crowd generating a high from the fans and concluding a very successful first show in Australia for Madison Beer.