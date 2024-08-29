Clara Fable has always been on stage, whether it be singing in cabarets, musical theatre, bands, or writing her own originals. Growing up in Brisbane from the age of five, Clara was working with the iconic vaudevillian variety show Dracula’s Cabaret on the Gold Coast and was on tour with them in New Zealand when Strut and Fret owner and Creative Director Scott Maidment discovered her and asked if she’d like to join his show LIMBO as a fire breather.

Having had some prior fire performing experience, fire breathing felt like a natural progression, so Clara said yes and ran away to join the circus, which at that stage was on tour in Germany. Clara’s singing background helped her pick up fire breathing quickly, using her knowledge of lung and breath control to execute the act safely.

“It’s a huge risk, and I would only really feel safe to do it in a big production such as this where I have people on stage with me, people waiting offstage with wet towels and fire extinguishers, and so much safety and stage tech in place,” she says.

Fire breathing as an art form is believed to date back to ancient Persia where the first production of alcohol occurred; a time that pre-dates even ancient Egypt. It has long been used as a mysterious and entertaining art form, but it is one of the most dangerous arts of the circus, requiring skill, technique, safety measures and quick troubleshooting if required. Do not try this at home!

“Fire breathing around the world is very rare as it is so dangerous. It is the most deadly fire skill that you can do,” she says.

Clara says there is a lot of aftercare involved in fire breathing which is why it is such a specialist act. She says the mouth has the power to heal quickly, which is reassuring as collateral damage from holding the fire torches even for a few seconds too long on the tongue can involve loss of taste for up to a week.

Clara joins an ensemble of dynamic performers for the circus cabaret spectacle dubbed LIMBO – THE RETURN, making its Queensland premiere in West End’s hottest new venue The West End Electric, just in time for Brisbane Festival. The bespoke new venue is the latest addition to the thriving arts hub that makes up West End and its surrounds. With QPAC, Queensland Theatre and Metro Arts all within walking distance, it’s never been a better time to be a West End local.

Originally conceived in 2013 and performed in no less than 18 countries, LIMBO – THE RETURN is a re-imagined spectacular that has been on tour this year around the country, most recently at The West End Electric’s sister venue, The Grand Electric in Sydney. LIMBO – THE RETURN features live music, cabaret and exhilarating circus acts including slack wire, aerialists, and lots of fire performances. Westender was lucky to be given a first look yesterday and it is definitely not to be missed!

A sneak peek of Clara’s fire act can be seen at our Instagram page here.

West End long haulers will recall when 125 Boundary Street was The Pavilion Bar and pool hall, and may also recall when it was the Hi-Fi Bar. Most notably, Prince and the New Power Generation performed at the venue in 2012 for their Brisbane Afterjam. The stylish space now resembles something ripped straight from Europe, with two stunning cocktail bars and a baby grand piano on the mezzanine level. With a capacity to hold 400 seats, there’s plenty of potential for more shows to come.

Tickets for LIMBO – THE RETURN are flying out the door and it’s unclear whether the season will be extended beyond the Festival season. Clara couldn’t be more excited to be performing at the all-new venue.

“I want people to be freaked out and also really turned on,” she says. “Scare ’em and then get them excited.”

Previews for LIMBO – THE RETURN start tonight with the official opening on 4th September at The West End Electric, 125 Boundary Street, West End.

Tickets: https://strutnfret.com/west-end-electric/limbo-the-return-brisbane/

Further info: https://www.facebook.com/thewestendelectric

Cover image credit: Limbo the Return