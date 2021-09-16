Local indie artists will take to the stage for a night of good vibes and groove

Brisbane will be buzzing with new life this spring as the city continues to thrive post-lockdown. With the warmer evenings comes Indigo Nights at The Back Room Brisbane – an exciting new show from Melbourne-based national booking agency, Amber Mic, with a stunning line-up of local Brisbane indie bands.

Never has there been a better time to get out and about and support live music. Spring has sprung and local indie artists are keen to get on stage and share fresh, creative new sounds with audiences. After a tough year of lockdowns and limited gigs, Brisbane’s local musos are bursting at the seams to get you tapping your feet and grooving to the beat.

The first instalment of Indigo Nights will feature LAVELIN, Scouthouse, Hazel Mei and Ban Solo on Friday September 24 at The Back Room Brisbane at Chardons Corner Hotel. The show will be back once a month with a new line-up of fantastic indie artists.

First on the line-up for this fantastic Friday night is the talented, LAVELIN. LAVELIN’s outstanding, emotionally intelligent indie pop vibes will mesmerise audiences as she explores her own psyche through song. This talented indie pop artist has sold out headlines shows and supported internationally renowned band, The Delta Riggs with her heart on her sleeve lyrics.

Hazel Mei will mix things up with her own unique blend of indie pop with jazz-tinted undertones as she weaves a rich tapestry of music. This songstress recently released her debut EP ‘Lost & Found’ capturing the hearts of many with her distinct, magical sound.

Next up is Brisbane’s four-piece indie rock band, Scouthouse. These indie rockers will bring the house down with their fresh new sound as they draw inspiration from music icons like The Stokes and The Pixies.

The evening will culminate in gypsy indie rock band, Ban Solo’s own distinctive psychedelic brit rock blend of pure awesomeness. Inspired by The Kooks and Sticky Fingers, Ban Solo’s fresh, funky songs with elements of punk, funk, rock, and hip hop will have everyone singing and grooving along.

With such a stunning line-up of fresh, local indie artists, the first instalment of Indigo Nights is definitely one show that lovers of music will not want to miss. The live music industry has particularly suffered the last year and a bit at the hands of COVID-19 lockdowns leading to countless cancelled gigs and dashed dreams for many musicians. But Brisbane’s emerging artists will take the spotlight this September as they showcase that despite the effects of the pandemic, Australia’s music industry is alive and kicking.

Indigo Nights is sure to be a fantastic experience and a true celebration of up-and-coming local artists fighting for their chance to share new, original music with audiences in a post COVID-19 world.

Tickets start out at just $17.35, and door will open at 8pm.

Make sure to get your tickets for this awesome night of music now at https://liveatyourlocal.com.au/event/indigo-nights/

Cover image of Hazel Mei supplied