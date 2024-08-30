First seen in 2023, Lightscape is back and re-imagined for this year’s Brisbane Festival, presented in conjunction with Sony Music Entertainment. Lightscape is described as an after-dark wonderland of light, colour and sound, and a globally-renowned, multi-sensory phenomenon showcasing Brisbane’s City Botanic Gardens with spectacular installations by acclaimed local and international artists.

Westender attended the preview event, and the unseasonably warm weather was perfectly suited to this completely outdoor activity. Lightscape is a promenade-style, self-guided event that spans approximately two kilometres, which is a cakewalk for seasoned West Enders who are used to getting around on foot. The trail is advertised to take about 90 minutes to complete.

In theory, Lightscape is suitable for everyone, but in particular, it is a great outing for families with high-energy children who need to get out of the house. It’s also a content creator’s dream, with so many Insta reel and photo opportunities. It would also make a unique first date or date night option for couples.

The website is packed with FAQs, so be sure to look over them in advance, but it’s worth noting that this year, entry is via Gate 1 only on the corner of Albert and Alice Streets.

The ticketing options are split into Off-Peak, Standard and Peak, with Off-Peak being the cheapest and a good option for those who would prefer to experience the exhibition with less crowds. There are currently only four dates in the season that qualify as Off-Peak, and they are the first Monday and Tuesday nights in September, but Standard tickets aren’t much more expensive.

Gates open from 5:45pm onwards, and there’s a substantive food truck display before the exhibition commences. Alcohol can be purchased and is permitted to be consumed while wandering through the exhibition.

If you turn down the chance to sample the food before the tour, there’s the option of eating after the exhibition as the trail loops back around to Gate 1. Plant-based food options include a tofu bao bun at Karaage Chicken and a veggie burger at Bill’s Burgers, with a vegan wurst available at Best of the Wurst. There are delicious Dutch pancakes at Oh! Waffles, and a kebab truck to round out the food options available.

About halfway along the tour, there are more alcoholic beverages for sale, plus a gelati truck and a toasted marshmallow offering. One very large marshmallow on a stick is $5.50 which you can toast yourself over hot coals. There are two toilets on the trail, with the first being a bit of a way into the exhibition, so if you’re eating and drinking first, you’ll need to take that into account.

As for the exhibition, my personal, hands-down favourite was Submergence by Squidsoup. In layman’s terms, Submergence was the walk-through one with the strings of baubled lights. For content creators, Submergence translates into something quite special on video. There are QR codes on black and white boards at the start of each exhibit which lead to the Brisbane Festival website for information about each installation for those who are keen to learn more. Squidsoup are a UK-based group of artists who have had exhibits at the Burning Man Festival and the Sydney Opera House.

The Peonies by French artistic studio TILT was also quite special, as was Electric Forest by UK outfit Culture Creative, featuring an evocative soundtrack composed by celebrated Brisbane-based artist Luke Daniel Peacock. The Fire Garden by paBoom and Culture Creative was gorgeous, but this is understandably roped off as it features live open flames.

A special inclusion of Lightscape this year is two sculptural installations by Queensland First Nations artists Paul Bong (aka Bindur Bullin) and Michelle Yeatman. Yeatman’s installation includes the striking neon balls known as Salt Water Pots. Culture Creatives’ Head of Lighting Tony Simpson’s work recurred throughout the exhibition and was impressive, culminating in a Palm Tree Rays Show at the end, complete with giant laser beams pointing at the sky. (There was no bat signal though.)

If you missed Lightscape last year, put it on your must-see list for this year’s Brisbane Festival. It is closed tonight but tickets are available from tomorrow night, 31st August until 12th October.

Tickets: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=LSBTOURS24

Further info: https://www.brisbanefestival.com.au/whats-on/2024/lightscape