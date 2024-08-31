PIP Theatre has brought the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home to Brisbane, and judging by the sell-out crowd on opening night, musical theatre fans are going to be flocking to see it.

Fun Home is an adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic novel memoir, which explores her relationship with her closeted father as she comes to terms with her own sexuality. The musical, like the memoir, is non-linear and features adult Alison trying to document her life through cartoons as she watches memories played out onstage by her child and college-aged selves.

Described as a tragicomedy, PIP Theatre’s Fun Home was exquisitely executed with equal parts humour and heartbreak, and the intimate space and thrust configuration enhanced the fly-on-the-wall experience. Adam Bartlett and Deidre Grace gave poignant performances as Alison’s parents, exploring the confines of the family unit and the pain and regret of lives not lived.

Where Fun Home really excelled was with each of the Alisons. Theo Hunt’s portrayal of Young Alison brought me to tears, her retro look and demeanour evoking Eleven from Stranger Things. The moments with her father and the hair barrette reminded me of my own father who would annoyingly sweep my fringe to the side, despite my protests, so it was out of my eyes for photographs.

Micheal Enright as College Alison was an absolute joy to watch, her solo ‘Changing My Major’ was a heart-on-your-sleeve highlight. Her scenes with Emma Erdis as Joan were adorable.

The dynamic between Amélie Roque’s adult Alison quietly looking over (and occasionally bitingly critiquing) her younger selves was powerful and precisely executed, with direction by Sherryl-Lee Secomb ensuring the three actors believably embodied the same character as she grew and changed over time.

Roque’s scene reliving her final car ride with her father (‘Telephone Wire’) was gut-wrenching to watch as she moved from observer to participant when her frustration and vulnerability bubbled over. This scene is perhaps the reason why so many audience members have reported reaching out to their parents after seeing the show.

Special mention to the backstage crew (and cast) who had to haul a bed and a coffin on and off the stage, completing the realistic funeral home set designed by Breanna Gear. Be sure to check out the display in the hall after the show, which includes a powerful comic strip by Alison Bechdel recounting her experience of awaiting the pivotal New York Times review after the musical’s Off-Broadway premiere. I was gutted to read that Alison’s Mum Helen passed away five months beforehand so never got to see it. But as Bechdel says, her parents, who met in a play, would get to go on living in one.

Fun Home is on now until 14th September at PIP Theatre, 20 Park Road Milton.

Tickets: https://piptheatre.org/funhome/

Further info: https://www.facebook.com/piptheatreau

Cover image: Aurélie Roque and Theo Hunt, photos by Kris Anderson