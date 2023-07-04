Local community groups Youth Advocacy Centre (South Brisbane), Southern Suburbs Rugby League Football Club (West End), and Queensland Maritime Museum Association (South Brisbane) the sports and community groups across Brisbane to receive grants to buy new equipment and deliver facility upgrades under the latest round of the 2022-23 Lord Mayor’s Better Suburbs Grants.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the grants would be vital in catering to the needs of the wider community.

“Each grant awarded will take into consideration what our community organisations need most,” Cr Schrinner said.

“For the Youth Advocacy Centre, that means purchasing further outreach equipment to keep young people connected, while the Southern Suburbs Rugby League will purchase a new mower to support field maintenance.

“Queensland Maritime Museum will also be able to contribute to landscaping works on site.

“We are committed to providing the necessary funds for our clubs to be even better.”

The Youth Advocacy Centre (YAC), located in Peel Street, South Brisbane, provides a holistic range of support services for young people to help them address the issues in their lives and reach their goals. This includes providing young people with legal support, finding them somewhere to live, sorting out mental health issues, returning to school, or helping rebuild family relationships.

“The Lord Mayor’s Better Suburbs Grant will allow YAC to purchase additional computers for use by staff in providing these support services. Without this grant, our organisation would continue to be hampered by substandard equipment that decreases the efficiency at which we can operate. This grant allows us to focus on providing the essential support that can change the trajectory of young people’s lives,” Katherine Hayes, YAC CEO said.



Cr Schrinner said said that since its launch of the Better Suburbs Grants Program in 2021 Council has now delivered $4.7 million in funding to 223 community organisations.

“These not-for-profits and community groups work hard to help make Brisbane an inclusive, resilient, connected and healthy city and these grants offer the opportunity to strengthen their commitment to build stronger communities for our city.”

Applications for the next round of the Lord Mayor’s Better Suburb Grants Community Support Category opens on 24 July 2023.